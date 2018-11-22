Celebrate Tree Week at Wild Winter Festival

A Wild Winter Festival to promote shared space and participation in peace and reconciliation is taking place at Ecos Nature Park, Ballymena on Saturday, November 24th from 12noon to 5pm.

The event also coincides with National Tree Week – the UK’s biggest annual festival of trees – and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Lindsay Millar, is calling on residents to come together to celebrate the value of trees.

Councillor Millar said: “Trees make a huge difference to our environment, trees improve air quality by producing oxygen; clean the air by trapping dust, pollen and other pollutants; increase property value; provide shelter and food for wildlife such as birds, bats and bugs; and help relax us by lowering heart rates and reducing stress.

“At our Wild Winter Festival participants can take part in a range of tree related activities including wreath making, willow weaving, coppicing, nest box building and tree dressing. Other fun, family activities on the day include bushcraft, storytelling, eco art, drum circles, lantern making, scavenger hunt and toasting marshmallows. There will also be some friendly woodland creatures on site for you to meet.

“We are also delighted to host a Christmas artisan craft market on site courtesy of the Naturally North Coast and Glens Market.”

This year, Tree Week runs from November 24th to December 2nd. The council will be planting thousands of native trees with school children and community groups throughout Tree Week.

As well as the Wild Winter Festival, council is also running a free hedgelaying workshop at Diamond Jubilee Wood Whitehead on Sunday, November 25th, 11am to 4pm.