Celebrating National Apprenticeship Week

This week sees steps being taken to celebrate apprenticeships and how they benefit people, businesses, communities and our economy.

The week is designed to bring together everyone passionate about apprenticeships to encourage more people to choose apprenticeships as a fast-track to a great career and business growth.

The theme of National Apprenticeship Week 2018 is ‘Apprenticeships Work’ to showcase how apprenticeships work for all.

One local business is helping future-proof its skills needs through Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeships in Bakery Skills in conjunction with the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

Scotts Bakery in Fivemiletown is now helping their second cohort of staff complete their apprenticeships.

Project Manager Deborah Irvine relates Scotts’ positive experience. She said: “There is no doubt Apprenticeships work for us as they help deliver improved productivity, employee retention and bring new ideas and ways of working into the workplace. They underscore our commitment to unlocking opportunities for people in this business.”

Commenting on Scotts’ success, CAFRE’s Food Apprenticeship Manager Peter Simpson said: “We hope that Scotts and other employers can inspire more businesses to feel the positive impact of growing their own talent, secure skills for the future, and offer life-changing opportunities, through apprenticeships.”