Celebration of worldwide thoroughbred successes

On Friday 25th October, Northern Ireland’s Breeders will gather at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast to celebrate their thoroughbred successes around the world.

Year on year the Northern Irish Thoroughbred industry continues to punch way above its weight producing world class racehorses and the awards evening in Belfast is the perfect setting to acknowledge all their achievements.

Colin Kennedy receives the leading two year old prize from Coolmore Stud's representative Ted Walsh Jnr

The thoroughbred industry is responsible for a major contribution to the Northern Ireland rural economy with over £30 million of direct and indirect investments.

This year a report commissioned by DAERA was completed highlighting the impact of the NI equine industry which is available to be utilised.

This year’s award winners hail from all over Northern Ireland and include Grade 1 winner Battleoverdoyen’s breeder Caroline Berry and the multiple Group 1 winner Best Solution, bred by father and son combination Cecil and Martin McCracken from Co Down.

The evening will commence with a drinks reception followed by a sumptuous four course meal, awards ceremony hosted by Brendan McArdle and music by The Chancers.

Tom Rudd, Tattersalls Ireland presents the Leading National Hunt Horse to Mr Fred Mackey for Native River

Tickets for this gala evening cost £50pp and are available from Regina in the ITBA headquarters on 00353 45 877543.