Cereals 2020 offers sustainable solutions

Cereals 2020 is rapidly taking shape, with several new features in the pipeline including a grain trading marquee, young farmers programme and technology demo ring.

Despite the difficult autumn, 100% of the exhibitor crop plots at the Cambridgeshire site were drilled and growing away by the end of October, and visitors will be able to see a full range of approved and candidate varieties in the new Choice Cereals plots.

“The site is on free draining land and the grass for the Cereals Event has established extremely well - the whole area looks a picture,” says host farmer Robert Law.

With a larger dedicated team, who have been working closely alongside the industry to increase the technical content and relevance of the Event, 2020 is set to be a game-changer, explains event director Alli McEntyre.

“Feedback from this year’s event was extremely positive – despite the appalling weather – with visitors awarding the overall event a score of 87%. But we want to evolve the show and make it the best it can be.”

New features for next year include a young farmers’ programme with a focus on sustainable businesses and a demonstration area for robotics and new technologies. There will also be a Grain Exchange for fresh ideas from grain marketing companies, an improved event layout and more crop plots featuring leading and award-winning varieties.

Perennial favourites like the NIAB Soil Pit, Syngenta Sprays & Sprayers Arena, and working demonstrations will be returning – with more than the odd practical twist – and the improved theatre programme promises to challenge and inspire, she adds.

“The overarching theme of Cereals 2020 is ‘Sustainable Solutions’ and we promise to deliver that – covering everything from practical farming and financial advice to climate change and political issues,” says Ms McEntyre.

“Farmers are facing challenging times, but that also brings opportunities. We have pulled together a forward-thinking programme that we hope will help visitors to navigate the current difficulties and emerge stronger and better-equipped to take their businesses forward.”

· The Cereals Event will be held on June 10-11, 2020 at Chrishall Grange, Duxford, Cambridgeshire. For more information visit www.cerealsevent.co.uk.