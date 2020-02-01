Certainty in an uncertain world

The last 200 years or so, since the beginning of the industrial revolution towards the end of the 18th century, have seen tremendous advances in technology, that have led to massive changes both in industry and agriculture.

Even in the lifetime of those of us who are over 50, there have been great changes and things are still advancing at such pace; the introduction of IT to farming for example, and we can only guess what the next 10-20 years might bring.

Brexit has brought much uncertainty to farmers.

There haven’t just been new inventions affecting all our lives, but lots of new words to contend with as well, or new meanings for old words. We have often heard in recent years words like ‘Brexit’ and more recently ‘Flextension’, and probably most of us are tired hearing about them. Brexit especially has remained in the news since the missed deadline of 31 October last year, and the ‘flextension’ until yesterday - an extension allowing flexibility so that the UK could leave the EU before the end of January if certain conditions could be met.

All this, of course, has created great uncertainty for many in both the business and farming sectors, causing concerns in farming about the possible loss of export markets for different agricultural products produced here.

But uncertainty, although unwelcome, has always been part of the human story. There used to be an old saying, which went something like this, ‘when you put your shoes on in the morning, you don’t know who will take them off’.

The Bible speaks of that sort of uncertainty often. Here is one example from Proverbs 27:1: “don’t boast about tomorrow, for you don’t know what a day will bring.” Now this is just straightforward common sense, we all know that this is true, and that our lives are very uncertain.

But think now about some certainties that the Bible also sets before us in this very uncertain world. Here are a just a few: (1) There is a God in heaven (Daniel 2:28) who is our Creator (Acts 17:24) and therefore we are responsible to obey Him. (2) God is perfectly holy and sinless (Isaiah 6:3), but we have all disobeyed Him, broken His law and sinned against Him (Romans 3:23). If we stop to think even a little, we know this is true. (3) Jesus came into this world to live a perfect life and then died to save sinners (1 Timothy 1:15). And finally, (4) this same Jesus has gone to prepare a place for His people (John 14:2,3) and will come back again at the end of time to be the judge of all (Acts 17:31).

Now wouldn’t it be a wise thing, in our very uncertain world, to think carefully about these certainties? Would it not be wise to seek God (through reading the Bible for example) so that we might come to know Jesus personally? Wouldn’t it be a wise thing to be ready for that great and certain Day of Judgement, so that we might have the hope of Heaven and a place there, which Jesus has gone ahead to prepare for all who know and love Him?

Rev. Dr. Kenneth Patterson is a former GP who was ordained for the ministry in 1990. He retired in 2013 after 19 years as Minister of Castledawson and Curran Presbyterian churches in South Derry. Having worked on farms during his student days, before becoming a minister, as a hobby he now enjoys restoring vintage farm machinery.

If you would like to talk to someone about any of the issues raised in this article, please email Rev. Kenny Hanna at khanna@presbyterianireland.org or call him on 028 9753 1234.