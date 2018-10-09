CEW supplies all electrical needs

Century Electrical Wholesale Ltd. is the leading independent supplier to the electrical trade in Northern Ireland, serving both trade customers and the general public.

Century Electrical Wholesale is part of the National Group, made up of Century Electrical Wholesale (NI), National Electrical Wholesale (ROI) and Liddell Electrical Distributors (UK) bringing the total number of branches within the group to 19.

CEW Cookstown

The business has grown substantially since it was established in 2001 and joined the National Group in 2004, but it still retains the high levels of personal service one would associate with a family run business.

CEW are predominantly a chain of electrical goods merchants supplying a huge range of products – including cables, wiring accessories, lighting, space and water heating, ventilation equipment, switchgear, smoke alarms and cable management, as well as ancillary products such as fixings, tools and work wear.

Century Electrical Wholesale is a member of the AWEBB buying consortium that boasts over 65 members and 135 branches throughout the UK and Ireland. Combined, AWEEB has purchasing power in excess of £200m, ensuring prices are always competitive. CEW are also proud to be a member of the Electrical Distributors’ Association (EDA).

Providing the highest levels of customer service, product knowledge and sound advice is their ultimate goal. CEW aim to support all their customers in all types of projects, big or small.

CEW Belfast

You will also find access to lighting professionals who can carry out onsite energy audits to ensure you are reducing not only your carbon footprint, but your bills too.

So when it comes to electrical, whether you are a large contractor, tradesman or homeowner, they are confident that Century Electrical Wholesale can supply everything you need.

Locations throughout N.I: Belfast Dunmurry, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 9061 8666, Email: belfastsales@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Belfast East, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 9045 1056, Email: belfasteast@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Belfast North, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 9077 1950, Email: bns@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Coleraine, SRK Equipment Company - Tel: 028 7086 8305, Email: coleraine@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Cookstown, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 8676 2626, Email: cookstownsales@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Enniskillen, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 6632 6555, Email: enniskillensales@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Lisburn, SRK Equipment Company - Tel: 028 9260 5455, Email: lisburn@centuryelectrical.co.uk

Newry, Century Electrical Wholesale - Tel: 028 3083 4050, Email: newrysales@centuryelectrical.co.uk