Champion dairy heifer sells for £2,120 at Ballymena

The festive spirit was flowing in Ballymena on Friday, December 14.

At the Christmas fair, which included stalls and a brass band in the foyer, the shows for both the dairy cows and dropped calves were taking place down through the pens.

Champion Calf at the recent Christmas Calf show and sale held in Ballymena Market on Friday 14th December, included is G & A M Patton, Carrowdore who received champion with his Charolais calf, T Herbinson, N Rutherford, who judged the show, W Gillespie and Jean Wharry, representing Fane Valley Stores who kindly sponsored the show.

Thanks must go to the sponsors of both shows, Fane Valley Stores for sponsoring the dropped calves and Danske Bank for sponsoring the dairy cows.

Also a big thank you to both the judges, Mr Noel Rutherford and Mr Tommy Irvine and all the exhibitors.

The Danske Bank champion dairy heifer at the Christmas show was exhibited by WG Johnston, Ligoniel who also presented the reserve champion.

Leading prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel £2,120, £2080, £1,920, Droghal farm, Aghalee £1,910, Thomas Carlisle £1,860, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,860, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,750, J McCann, Lurgan £1,710, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry £1,700, I W and A T McCaughey, Broughshane £1,700, T J Gordon, Ballyclare £1,700, R H and H A Shanks £1,680, Alan McNair, Ballyclare £1,650, David Wallace, Antrim £1,650, W Weatherup, Carrickfergus £1,620, Droghal farms, £1,540, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,450, William Rea, Crumlin £1,400.

Reserve Champion Calf went to an Angus from T Herbinson, Randalstown, also included in picture is Noel Rutherford, who kindly judged the show, Jean Wharry (sponsor) and William Gillespie.

The champion beef bred calf was received by G and A M Patton, Carrowdore with a Charolais, later selling to £490 and reserve champion went to Aberdeen Angus calf from T Herbinson, which sold through the ring at £400.

Prize winners as follows: Bull calves – First, G and A M Patton, Carrowdore Charolais £490, Second, W Gillespie, Portglenone, Belgian Blue £405, Third, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £415. Heifer calves – First, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £400, second, T Herbinson, Aberdeen Angus £390, third, W Gillespie, Portglenone, Charolais £375.

Trade in the calf ring was a flying trade, leading prices as follows:

Beef bred bull calves sold to: G and A M Patton, Carrowdore Charolais £490 (first and champion), A McMinn, Larne Charolais £445, H Alcorn, Limavady Charolais £440, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £430, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £415 (third), Ganaway farms, Millisle Belgian Blue £410, G and A M Patton Char £410, W Gillespie, Belgian Blue £405 (second), Belgian Blue £400, G and A M Patton, Charolais £395, Ganaway farms, Hereford £390, J and J Huey, Armoy Belgian Blue £390, Blair Jamison, Broughshane Belgian Blue £385, R F Saunderson, Glenwherry Charolais £380, W W and J W Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £375, D Bill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £360, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £350 and J Drummond, Bangor Aberdeen Angus £350.

Heifer calves sold to: T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £400 (first and reserve champion), D Mongomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £390, T Herbinson Aberdeen Angus £390 (second), W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £375 (third), J Stewart, Templepatrick Charolais £370, William McConnell, Ballyclare Hereford £370, Limousin £370, Martin McKillop, Loughgiel Belgian Blue £350, T Herbinson, Aberdeen Angus £350, H Alcorn, Limavady Charolais £350, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £340, W W and J W Patton, Newtownards Belgian Blue £340, J Stewart, Templepatrick Belgian Blue £340, Roger Lyttle, Larne B £335, J Drummond, Bangor Belgian Blue £320, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Belgian Blue £310, D Bill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus £300, I Montgomery Aberdeen Angus £300, B Alexander, Ahoghill (3) Belgian Blue £300 and Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £300.