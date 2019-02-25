Champion leads Dungannon Aberdeen Angus entry at 4,500gns

Prices soared to a top of 4,500gns at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s February show and sale, hosted by Dungannon Farmers’ Mart.

Following a 78% clearance auctioneer Stephen Redmond confirmed that 14 lots were traded to level at £3,045 each.

First prize winner Drumhill Jupiter Eric T427 sold at 3,500gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle from Cookstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

He said: “Quality bulls with breed character, growth and good conformation were in demand.”

Topping trade was the day’s supreme champion Dartrey Viscount Cid T655 TSI+25 and SRI+31 bred by Hylda Mills and Brian Johnston from Scarva.

This twenty-three-month-old entry was sired by the herd’s former stock bull Prospect Lord Jake M412, and is out of the Logie Lustre F473 daughter Dartrey Very Cool N112 – the 2018 Reserve Ulster Champion, and one of 27 breeding females in the herd.

He caught the eye of County Offaly judge Michael Molloy to secure the Dartrey Herd’s first ever supreme championship at a society show and sale. This bull was reserve breed champion at Castlewellan Show last year.

Hylda Mills, Scarva, with her supreme champion Dartrey Viscount Cid T655 sold for a top price of 4,500gns at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society's show and sale in Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton

After spirited bidding he was knocked down to John Henderson who was buying on behalf of Larry Mathers from Bready, Strabane.

Next best at 3,800gns was the reserve champion Kiltariff Lord Tadhg T015 TSI+42 SRI+53 consigned by Kenneth Bready, and son Steven, from Rathfriland. Born in July 2017, he is by Weeton Black Jack P419 – an ET son of the American outcross sire Stdgen CC & 7. His dam is Kiltariff Lady Tamara P713 – one of 10 cows in the herd. In the breed’s top 10% for eye muscle area +5.7, this one sold to Stephen Rea from Downpatrick.

Following close behind at 3,700gns was the third placed Old Glenort Black Bigben T946 TSI+37 SRI+47 bred by James Porter from Gillhall Estate, Lurgan. This June 2017 entry was sired by Cardona Fergus N892, and is out of the Moss Mr Eshton D409 daughter Old Glenort Black Bianca L236. Buyers were dairy herd owners Robert and David Laird from Strabane.

The first prize winning Drumhill Jupiter Eric T427 TSI+34 SRI+41 came under the hammer at 3,500gns for Jonathan and Lisa Doyle from Cookstown. Born in June 2017, he is by Hallington Jack Eric N398, and is out of Rawburn Joyful Erica H772. Ranked in the breed’s top 10% for milk +17, he sold to James Thompson from Culmore, Co Londonderry.

Dungannon Aberdeen Angus judge Michael Molloy from Belmount, Co Offaly. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Two lots came under the hammer at 3,000gns each.

First to go was the second prize winning Coltrim Pon Dereplay T756 TSI+34 SRI+43 consigned by the father and son team of Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Moneymore. Sired by Kiltariff Lord Tornado M433, this March 2017 entry was bred from the Curragh David J513 daughter Coltrim Princess M995. Buyer was Adrian Kyle from Aughnacloy.

Also selling at 3,000gns was James Porter’s second placed Old Glenort Evermore T876 TSI+36 SRI+40. Born in May 2017, he is by Haughton Levi P105, and is out of the Nightingale Dunbar K551 daughter Old Glenort Edwina P717. Ranked in the top 1% for milk +23, he caught the eye of S Campbell from Bellaghy.

Results from the judging ring:

Brian Johnston and Hylda Mills, Scarva, exhibited the supreme champion Dartrey Viscount Cid T655 sold for a top price of 4,500gns at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society's Dungannon show and sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Bull, born between28/02/17 and 13/03/17 – 1, and supreme champion, Hylda Mills and Brian Johnston, Dartrey Viscount Cid T655 by Prospect Lord Jake M412; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Pon Dereplay T756 by Kiltariff Lord Tornado M433; 3, Joe Conlon, Lurgaboy Awesome T162 by Wall Royal Leo L837.

Bull, born between 20/04/17 and 11/06/17 – 1, Jonathan and Lisa Doyle, Drumhill Jupiter Eric T427 by Hallington Jack Eric N398; 2, James Porter, Old Glenort Evermore T876 by Haughton Levi P105; 3, James Porter, Old Glenort Black Bigben T946 by Cardona Fergus N892.

Bull, born between 23/06/17 and 26/08/17 – 1, and reserve champion, Kenneth Bready, Kiltariff Lord Tadhg T015 by Weeton Black Jack P419; 2, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Rupert T751 by Warrenho Dalmigavie G237; 3, Adrian and Graeme Parke, Coolermoney Razor T762 ET by Rawburn Ettrick P897.

Bull, born between 01/10/17 and 25/10/17 – 1, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Lord Jameson T826 by Donaumoos Lord Zorro J602; 2, Neville and Ivan Forsythe, Coltrim Enhancer T841 by Donaumoos Lord Zorro J602.

The Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society’s next show and sale at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart is scheduled to take place on Tuesday 23rd April 2019.

Kenneth Bready, and son Steven, Rathfriland, exhibited the reserve champion Kiltariff Lord Tadhg T015 sold for 3,800gns at the Dungannon Aberdeen Angus sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Taking a keen interest in the Aberdeen Angus judging at Dungannon are, from left: Robert Sufferin, Maghera; Sidney Cromie, Banbridge; and Robbie Mulligan, Banbridge. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Third placed Old Glenort Black Bigben T946, shown by Ian Rea, attracted a bid of 3,700gns for James Porter from Gillhall Estate, Lurgan. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society chief executive Barrie Turner, and the society's senior vice president Alan Cheney, deep in conversation at the Dungannon show and sale. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Robert Aiken, Stewartstown; and Paul Millar, Cookstown, pictured at the Aberdeen Angus Cattle Society's show and sale, held at Dungannon. Picture: Julie Hazelton