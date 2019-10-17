Champion Limousin sells for £1270 at Clogher Mart suckled calf sale

There was a good entry for the Limousin show and sale kindly sponsored by the Limousin Club with many thanks going to Mr Chrissy Johnston for the task of judging the show.

Results of the show as follows: Champion of the show and first prize winner went to Mr Brian Quinn, Dungannon for a 370kg Limousin heifer to £1270 (£343 per 100kg) going to M/S Noel and Helen Willis, Portadown.

Reserve champion and second prize winner went to Tom Cassidy, Augher for a 370kg Limousin heifer selling to £1300 (£351 per 100kg) going to Conor Fee, Tempo.

Third prize winner went to K McGarvey, Beragh for a 420kg Limousin heifer selling to £1300 (£310 per 100kg) going to Will Corrie, Newtownards.

First prize winner in the male section went to K McGarvey, Beragh for a 430kg Limousin to £920 (£213 per 100kg) going to T Leyburn, Middletown.

Second prize winner went to P McCrory, Ballygawley for a 370kg Charolais to £860 (£229 per 100 kg) going to T Steele, Killylea.

Third prize winner went to Mr Brian Quinn, Dungannon for a 390kg Limousin to £845 (£217 per 100kg) going to M and M Livestock, Dungannon.

Additional prices for non prize winners went to D Jefferson, Sixmilecross who received £1450 for a 330kg Limousin heifer (£439 per 100kg) and M T Diamond, Portglenone who received £1300 for a 310kg Limousin (£413 per 100kg) and G Mullholland, Aghalee sold a 440kg Charolais male to £1030 (£234 per 100kg) going to T Leyburn, Middletown.

Sample prices for sale as follows:

SUCKLED MALE CALVES

Aghalee producer 440kg Charolais to £1030 (£234), Beragh producer 430kg Limousin to £920 (£214), Ballygawley producer 400kg Charolais to £900 (£225), 370kg Charolais to £860 (£229), 330kg Limousin to £780 (£236), 290kg Charolais to £770 (£266), 310kg Charolais to £760 (£241) and 310kg Charolais to £740 (£239), Armagh producer 410kg Limousin to £900 (£220), 400kg Limousin to £870 (£218) and 400kg Limousin to £850 (£210) Keady producer 400kg Limousin to £850 (£210), 340kg Charolais to £780 (£224), 290kg Charolais to £650 (£224) and 280kg Charolais to £640 (£229), Armagh producer 370kg Limousin to £830 (£224), Magherafelt producer 360kg Limousin to £830 (£230), Aghalee producer 330kg Limousin to £830 (£248), Ballygawley producer 320kg Charolais to £770 (£241), Derrylin producer 260kg Limousin to £680 (£262) and 260kg Charolais to £655 (£247), Mallusk producer 260kg Charolais to £600 (£226) and 230kg Belgian Blue to £535 (£228) and Aughnacloy producer 2 x 190kg Chars to £520 each (£267).

SUCKLED HEIFER CALVES

Sixmilecross producer £1450 for 330kg Limousin (£433), 450kg Limousin to £1010 (£224), 320kg Limousin to £810 (£253) and 300kg Limousin to £740 (£243), Co Antrim producer 310kg Limousin to £1300 (£413), Augher producer 370kg Limousin to £1300 (£351), Beragh producer 420kg Limousin to £1300 (£310), Dungannon producer 370kg Limousin to £1270 (£343), Magherafelt producer 350kg Limousin to £780 (£223), Pomeroy producer 340kg Charolais to £760 (£224), 300kg Charolais to £670 (£223), 260kg Charolais to £585 (£225), 210kg Charolais to £480 (£229), 200kg Charolais to £450 (£225) and 170kg Charolais to £450 (£265), Aghalee producer 270kg Limousin to £685 (£254), Cookstown producer 290kg Limousin to £680 (£234) 270kg Limousin to £620 (£225) 260kg Limousin to £610 (£235) and 260kg Limousin to £580 (£223), Fivemiletown 270kg Longhorn to £640 (£233) and 270kg Limousin to £630 (£233) and Aughnacloy producer 170kg Limousin to £500 (£286).