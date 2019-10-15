Champion Limousin sells for £980 at Markethill Mart

The annual Northern Ireland Limousin Club show and sale was held in Markethill Livestock Sales on Thursday, October 3 and attracted an entry of 240 quality Limousin calves.

The event was kindly sponsored by Fane Valley, Willow Vet Group and Northern Ireland Limousin Club.

he judge was Mr Declan McKenna, Clogher, Co Tyrone.

The show champion, a male, was from J Rice, Richhill, and sold at £980 (370kgs) to T McClure, Markethill.

The reserve show champion, a heifer, from Shane McGorrian, Ballykinlar, Co Down.

This animal subsequently sold at £1200 (346kgs) to D O’Hanlon, Killeavy, Newry.

Prices for Limousin calves were very strong, particularly for the top quality types.

Good quality heifers sold from £220 to £302 for 344kgs at £1040.

Male calves sold from £230 to £289 for 256kgs at £740.

Markethill Livestock Sales appreciate the continued support of Northern Ireland Limousin Club, the sponsors, show judge, vendors and purchasers.

Male weanlings

Armagh farmer 256k £740 £289.00; Crumlin farmer 224k £630 £281.00; Markethill farmer 232k £630 £272.00; Markethill farmer 222k £600 £270.00; Armagh farmer 370k £980 £265.00; Armagh farmer 312k £790 £253.00; Augher farmer 324k £820 £253.00; Poyntzpass farmer 278k £730 £263.00 and Mountnorris farmer 280k £730 £261.00.

Heifer weanlings

Ballykinlar farmer 346k £1200 £347.00; Mayobridge farmer 344k £1040 £302.00; Poyntzpass farmer 256k £720 £281.00; Annahilt farmer 282k £790 £280.00; Poyntzpass farmer 324k £880 £272.00; Banbridge farmer 322k £860 £267.00; Annahilt farmer 318k £820 £258.00 and Banbridge farmer 322k £830 £258.00.