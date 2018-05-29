Championship victory for Heber Park Batman in the Beltex classes

An aged ram, Heber Park Batman, took the supreme champion title in the Beltex classes for Omagh-based Gary Scott at the Balmoral Show.
Purchased at the Carlisle Premier Show and Sale last year it’s Gary’s first supreme champion title at Balmoral and he’s delighted.
Gary has been breeding pedigree Beltex for five years now and Heber Park Batman currently runs with 25 ewes.
Judge Alison McCrabbe described the champion as “a real Beltex type with a serious head and amazing conformation”.
The reserve champion title went to Ballymena-based Elizabeth McAllister’s shearling ewe, Artnagullion Candy Crusher, which was also awarded the trophy for best home-bred Beltex.
Sired by Ardstewart Blue Boy he has bred sons that have fetched up to 7,000gns.
The cup was presented by Brendan Arthurs from Portaferry.
Elizabeth McAllister also had wins in the ram lamb class, the ewe lamb class and the group of three.
Judge Alison McCrabbe described Artnagullion Candy Crusher as “a very sweet female that will be a great breeder”.
David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock took first place and a third in the shearling ram class while Beltex Sheep Society chairman, John Harbinson from Limavady, took the top spot in the ewe, two-shear and upwards class, rearing or having reared a lamb in 2018.
John also took second place in the shearling ewe class and was runner-up in the ewe lamb class.
Andrew McCutcheon had a straight 1-2 in the pairs competition while Elizabeth McAllister took the group of three title.
Gary Scott’s Heber Park Batman took the male championship with David Brown’s shearling ram finishing runner-up.
Elizabeth McAllister had the champion female while John Harbinson claimed the reserve female champion title.
Commenting on the entries overall judge Alison McCrabbe said: “Overall, the quality was good.
“The ewe lambs class was a very tough class with a lot of future females in the making.”
This year’s Beltex classes were sponsored by the ABP Food Group.
Balmoral Show results – Beltex classes
Judge: Alison McCrabbe, Donegal
Class 77
Ram, two shear and upwards
1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh
2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh
3rd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
Class 78
Shearling ram
1st David Brown, Brownville Flock, Newry
2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd David Brown, Brownville Flock, Newry
Class 79
Ewe, two shear and upwards, reared or having reared a lamb in 2018
1st John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
2nd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
3rd Colin Barnes, Beechtree Flock, Dungannon
Class 80
Shearling ewe
1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber
Class 81
Ram lamb
1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
2nd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
3rd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh
Class 82
Ewe lamb
1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
3rd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh
Pairs – Best pair of Beltex lambs born in 2018
1st Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
2nd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick
3rd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
Group of three
1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena
2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady
Female champion
Elizabeth McAllister’s shearling ewe, Artnagullion Candy Crusher
Reserve female champion
John Harbinson’s ewe
Male champion
Gary Scott’s aged ram, Heber Park Batman
Reserve male champion
David Brown’s shearling ram
Overall champion
Gary Scott, Omagh, Heber Park Batman
Reserve champion
Elizabeth McAllister, Ballymena, Artnagullion Candy Crusher