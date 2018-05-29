Championship victory for Heber Park Batman in the Beltex classes

An aged ram, Heber Park Batman, took the supreme champion title in the Beltex classes for Omagh-based Gary Scott at the Balmoral Show.

Purchased at the Carlisle Premier Show and Sale last year it’s Gary’s first supreme champion title at Balmoral and he’s delighted.

Gary and Julie Scott and their young son, Harry, with their Beltex Show Champion at Balmoral, Heber Park Batman. Also included are Heather Pennington from sponsors, ABP Food Group and Show Judge, Alison McCrabbe

Gary has been breeding pedigree Beltex for five years now and Heber Park Batman currently runs with 25 ewes.

Judge Alison McCrabbe described the champion as “a real Beltex type with a serious head and amazing conformation”.

The reserve champion title went to Ballymena-based Elizabeth McAllister’s shearling ewe, Artnagullion Candy Crusher, which was also awarded the trophy for best home-bred Beltex.

Sired by Ardstewart Blue Boy he has bred sons that have fetched up to 7,000gns.

Elizabeth McAllister, right with her Reserve Champion, Artnagullion Candy Crusher. Left is Heather Pennington from sponsors, ABP and Show Judge, Alison McCrabbe

The cup was presented by Brendan Arthurs from Portaferry.

Elizabeth McAllister also had wins in the ram lamb class, the ewe lamb class and the group of three.

Judge Alison McCrabbe described Artnagullion Candy Crusher as “a very sweet female that will be a great breeder”.

David Brown and Mark Latimer’s Brownville Flock took first place and a third in the shearling ram class while Beltex Sheep Society chairman, John Harbinson from Limavady, took the top spot in the ewe, two-shear and upwards class, rearing or having reared a lamb in 2018.

David Fullerton with Elizabeth McAllister’s class winning Ewe Lamb

John also took second place in the shearling ewe class and was runner-up in the ewe lamb class.

Andrew McCutcheon had a straight 1-2 in the pairs competition while Elizabeth McAllister took the group of three title.

Gary Scott’s Heber Park Batman took the male championship with David Brown’s shearling ram finishing runner-up.

Elizabeth McAllister had the champion female while John Harbinson claimed the reserve female champion title.

Group of three winner, Elizabeth McAllister with Show Judge, Alison McCrabbe and James and David Fullerton

Commenting on the entries overall judge Alison McCrabbe said: “Overall, the quality was good.

“The ewe lambs class was a very tough class with a lot of future females in the making.”

This year’s Beltex classes were sponsored by the ABP Food Group.

Balmoral Show results – Beltex classes

Judge: Alison McCrabbe, Donegal

Class 77

James Fullerton with Elizabeth McAllister’s class winning Ram Lamb

Ram, two shear and upwards

1st Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh

2nd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh

3rd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

Class 78

Shearling ram

1st David Brown, Brownville Flock, Newry

2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

3rd David Brown, Brownville Flock, Newry

Class 79

Ewe, two shear and upwards, reared or having reared a lamb in 2018

1st John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

2nd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

3rd Colin Barnes, Beechtree Flock, Dungannon

Class 80

Shearling ewe

1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

3rd Kevin McCarthy, Ballycreelly Flock, Comber

Class 81

Ram lamb

1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

2nd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

3rd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh

Class 82

Ewe lamb

1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

3rd Gary Scott, Bessie Bell Flock, Omagh

Pairs – Best pair of Beltex lambs born in 2018

1st Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

2nd Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

3rd Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

Group of three

1st Elizabeth McAllister, Artnagullion Flock, Ballymena

2nd John Harbinson, Glenkeen Flock, Limavady

Female champion

Elizabeth McAllister’s shearling ewe, Artnagullion Candy Crusher

Reserve female champion

John Harbinson’s ewe

Male champion

Gary Scott’s aged ram, Heber Park Batman

Reserve male champion

David Brown’s shearling ram

Overall champion

Gary Scott, Omagh, Heber Park Batman

Reserve champion

Elizabeth McAllister, Ballymena, Artnagullion Candy Crusher

Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club Chairman, Matthew Burleigh making a presentation to Beltex Show Judge, Alison McCrabbe

Mark Latimer and David Brown with their Reserve Champion Male Shearling Ram

John Harbinson with his Reserve Champion Female Aged Ewe