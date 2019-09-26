Chancellor meets dairy industry leaders to discuss challenges

Nick Whelan, Group CEO of Dale Farm, was amongst a group of industry leaders who met with Sajid Javid, Chancellor of the Exchequer, last week in Belfast.

At a discussion chaired by the CBI, the group discussed the most pertinent issues facing agri food businesses in Northern Ireland today.

Speaking about the engagement, Nick Whelan said: “This visit from the Chancellor provided us with a valuable opportunity to engage with UK Government at a high level during what is a challenging time for the agri food sector and Northern Ireland economy as a whole. As a dairy cooperative representing around 1,300 farmers, we will continue to proactively work with all levels of Government in order to protect the future of their businesses and those of the next generation.”

Angela McGowan, CBI Northern Ireland Director said: “It’s never been more important for the Government to work with and listen to businesses in Northern Ireland, so the Chancellor’s visit was well-received.

“The message from business is clear. Both sides need to get a Brexit deal by compromising to protect jobs and livelihoods on the island of Ireland.”