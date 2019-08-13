Change of date for rare breeds

The Rare Breeds Survival Trust Northern Ireland support group’s show and sale, in Gosford Forest Park, Markethill, Co. Armagh, has moved back from the first Saturday in September to the earlier date of the 17th August.

The third Saturday in August was the original date of the show and sale for many years and the RBSTNI Committee hopes that this earlier date is more suitable for all their friends and supporters.

The Young Handlers class features a diverse number of native and traditional breeds

The RBSTNI show and sale provides a unique opportunity for rare breeds supporters and enthusiasts to exhibit and sell their animals. It is the largest show and sale of this type in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The event will include a diverse number of breeds of cattle, sheep, pigs, poultry and equines.

Visitors will get a chance to experience the incredible diversity of our native and traditional livestock breeds, each of which evolved and developed to suit a particular region and provide top quality produce from natural resources.

The show and sale brings these animals together and makes for a fantastically interesting spectacle.

It has the added bonus of being a very important event for people who are contributing to the conservation of biodiversity among our native livestock. The importance of biodiversity is becoming increasingly recognised as well as the important role that grazing livestock provide in maintaining diversity of natural landscapes of high wildlife value.

Native and traditional cattle and sheep breeds evolved to be healthy, hardy converters of forage into meat, milk and wool. Native pig breeds evolved to convert locally available feedstuffs into tasty and healthy pork and bacon with high levels of fatty acids.

To learn more about the attributes of these breeds and the work of the Rare Breeds Survival, the only UK society dedicated to securing a viable future for the heritage breeds, go to www.rbst.co.uk

The show and sale is an excellent family day out enabling children to experience these wonderful breeds close up and to learn about traditional countryside crafts. The event will include a Donkey Show and a demonstrations of donkeys working with agricultural machinery. This is a very colourful demonstration with the exhibitors in traditional dress.

Organisers will also be offering a number of other attractions such as a gundog display and the opportunity to try your hand at casting a fly under the instruction of an expert.

For entry forms for RBST Show & Sale go to www.rbstni.co.uk and follow on Facebook at Rare Breeds Survival Trust NI. Entries for the Donkey Show will be taken in the field.