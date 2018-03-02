Charity cheques presented by West Belfast HPS members

The annual West Belfast Charity Show and Sale was held on New Year’s Day.

The banter and craic was mighty, as usual, and all in attendance had a great day out.

Judges for the event were this year’s INFC Friendship National winners Mr & Mrs Beattie - Cyril and Hilary, from Portadown.

After the judging of birds all in attendance sat down to a lovely meal laid on by Stocky and the staff.

A charity auction was a fantastic success and on behalf of the organisers many thanks to the following: Those who took the time to obtain the birds, those who donated the birds and many thanks to all who purchased or contributed in any way to the final total raised.

Last Saturday night (24th February) the club held a presentation cabaret night with Ricky Dean, Barry Brent, Tony Ajair and Tucker Ruddock as guest artists.

Three cheques were presented on the night to the respective charities concerned. The first cheque presented was £2,000 to the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice. The second cheque presented, also for £2,000, was to the Antrim Borough Special Olympics team. The £4,000 was raised on New Year’s day at the annual West Belfast HPS New Year’s Day Charity Event.

The third cheque, £1,000, was presented to the Northern Ireland Adult Hospice. This amount was raised in memory of the late Paul Hutchinson (the big cheque read £920 but they got £1,000 as a late donation came).

The West Belfast HPS would like to thank everyone who bought tickets and those who donated pigeons, ballots and cash to the above three charities not forgetting the local entertainers who gave up their time free of charge to perform.

CHARITY SALE

Banbridge breeder buyer charity sale will be held on Thursday 29th March in Banbridge Royal British Legion on behalf of St John Of God Hospice, Newry. The money raised will be split with 50% going to prizemoney and 50% to Newry Hospice.

Penning is between 6.30pm and 7.30pm with the sale starting at 8pm sharp.

Race to be flown from Sennon Cove Young Bird National. Prizes divided: 50%; 30%; 20% equally between breeder and buyer. If only two birds clocked the split will be 60% and 40%. If only one bird clocked its 100%. Everyone welcome to enter one or more young birds. All young birds must be in pen on night of sale.

For further information contact: E. McAlinden on 07771 813 198.

BEREAVEMENT SALE

A bereavement sale is being held for the late Joe Dillon , Andersonstown HPS. Loft: 24 feet sectional pigeon loft with corridor, built by Andy Milliken, Lisburn. Only two years old. Fully kitted out with nestboxes and perches. £1,200. If interested call 028 38 327685 to arrange viewing.