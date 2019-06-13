Charity cross country in Co Down proves very popular

On a beautiful spring day, 100 horses and ponies enjoyed a charity cross country in Co Down.

With over 60 fences through the countryside for over nine miles just outside Banbridge there was something for all standards of rider.

The organisers wish to thank the landowners for the use of their land, the Iveagh Fox Hounds, the fence building team, and the many participants and supporters, generous donations who in whatever way helped make this day such a success for such a worthwhile charity. A spokesperson said: “We our very proud to present the grand total of £2,230 to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, a very deserving charity which is invaluable to the rural community.”

Air Ambulance NI, in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, provides the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service for Northern Ireland.

Serious or life-threatening situations can happen to anyone at any time and on average, every single day in Northern Ireland, one individual finds themselves in desperate need of AANI.

Each day costs in the region of £5,500 to run the service and £2m is needed each year to keep the air ambulance service operational.