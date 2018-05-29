Charity the real winner at the John Kerr Memorial Day

Hundreds of people, tractors, cars, horses and poultry descended upon the large field on the Rowreagh Road in Kircubbin in an very special event organised by David Kerr in an event held in memory of his father, John, who sadly passed away in January 2018 including a road run which wound its way around the Ards Peninsula.

There was a real buzz around the field on Saturday as hundreds of people came together for a good cause and supported this event which raised much needed support for the Alzheimer’s Society and the Renal Unit at the Ulster Hospital.

Hugo Duncan with L-R James Speers (YFCU President), Farmer Dan, Davy Kerr, Glen Baxter (Piper) and Councillor Stephen Dunne

The crowds were also entertained by well known Country singers including Hugo Duncan, Farmer Dan, Cowboy Larry, The Foot-tapping Welder and Stevie Rea. A large number of market stalls, car boot sales and children’s entertainers also lined the field during this special day as well as a Charity Auction which took place.

Two other charities were also guests on the day, those were the Ards Peninsula First Responders who are based locally in the Peninsula and whose aim is to get to the person before the ambulance arrive with ambulance stations based so far away from the rural areas. The Northern Ireland Kidney Patients’ Association were also in attendance to speak with people on the day and raise awareness of their services.

Organiser David Kerr added: “I would like to thank everyone who has supported this event in whatever way, I am truly humbled by the support the event has received and I trust that the money raised will help support these two charities which were very close to my fathers heart.”

Thousands of pounds were raised for these two chosen charities – the Alzheimers Society and the Renal Unit – on the day and totals are still being finalised.

Mayor Cllr Robert Adair with Alderman Robert Gibson, Paddy Savage, Davy Kerr and Matthew McGowan.

If anyone would like to add a donation to these special causes, contact David Kerr on 07563 779369 or posted to John Kerr Memorial Day, 26 Innishargie Road, Kircubbin, Ards, BT22 2RG.