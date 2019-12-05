Charity tractor run makes 100

It was approaching one o’clock on 2nd November at the Craig farm.

Ninety six tractors and three lorries from McConaghy Refrigerated Distribution and J W McMullan Haulage had already checked in for the Charity run.

Tractors lined up ready for the run through the village of Bushmills on 2nd November.

The seconds ticked by and the run was due to start in less than a couple of minutes. Helpers looked anxiously out to see if any more vehicles were approaching on either the Whitepark or the Causeway Road. A tractor was spotted approaching from the Whitepark Road direction and it turned into the farm yard to join the run. Craig Beattie apologised for being late as he had to detour to get fuel but he was welcomed with open arms as he was the number 100 entrant for the run. The target had been reached and in just a short time after they all set off, led by a Police escort and one of the McCaughan Farms tractors, on the largest ever tractor run held in North Antrim.

Spectators lined the main street in Bushmills as the cavalcade made its way up the street and along the Ballymoney Road to Derrkeighan, turning left onto the Ballycastle Road and through Mosside to the Dry Arch, then along the Ballinlea Road to eventually reaching the Whitepark Road at Ballintoy old school, through Ballintoy village before returning back to the Craig Farm.

Burgers/sausages, Irish Stew, tea, coffee and biscuits were available all day with no charge. Donations only for the charities involved.

The drivers raffle first prize went to a tractor driver from Alastair Glass’s farms, second prize was won by Ross Moore and third prize went to a driver from Hunter Kane’s business.

A hugely successful auction took place for a large number of high value items, all of which had been donated by generous business owners and there was also an extensive array of fantastic prizes for the raffle.

The Marie Curie nurses, who gave such loving care and support to Vera and to all the McCaughan family during her battle with terminal cancer, were in attendance.

The PSNI team offered help and advice to drivers and spectators on a number of safety and security issues, as well as traffic control through Bushmills village.

Hugh Stuart set up a display of beautiful, hand made walking sticks and Mark Faulkner, Agri Videos, recorded the whole spectacle through drone footage and video. Steven Brogan photographed the run from different locations and the 2020 Charity Run Calendar was on sale throughout the day.

Events such as this cannot take place without the goodwill and support of a huge number of organisations and individuals and while it is impossible to mention all who helped and donated so generously to the event, organisers wish to record special thanks to the PSNI for their time, interest and support to minimise any traffic disruption along the way and the manner in which they engaged with the public throughout.

A special thanks also goes to all those who donated gifts/ prizes/money, to all the business owners who took out sponsorship of the 2020 calendar and to everyone who worked tirelessly over many weeks to make the whole event such a success.

All money raised will go to the Marie Curie Cancer Multiple Support Team and to Dunseverick Parish Church, and the magnificent total of £5,500 was raised on the day. With sponsorship funding, donations and calendar sales ongoing, it is hoped that a total approaching £ 9,000 can be reached.