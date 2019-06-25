Charity tractor run raises over £17,000

George Haslett’s charity tractor run which was run last Saturday (June 15) was a great success with a fantastic 192 tractors taking part in the 19 mile run.

The auction which was held after the tractor run and the street collections in Claudy and Feeny villages helped to raise £13,000 on the day.

And with personal donations and other donations to the Just Giving page beforehand of £3,000 the overall grand total raised was £16,000.

This was more than double George’s expectations.

During this week there has been more money coming in and George and wife Ashley now have just over £17,000.

All funds raised will be going to Air Ambulance NI and George is planning on handing over the cheque in mid July once everyone has finished giving.

A final total will be announced then.