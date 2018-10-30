Charolais breed weighs and pays

Results from Charolais Suckled Calf competitions which were held at 10 venues across the province and were sponsored by Ulster Bank Ltd.

Hilltown Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – David Connolly

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: 440kg Liam Quinn, £1200

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: 450kg Frank Reid, Ballynahinch £1180

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Liam Quinn, Kilkeel, 440kgs, £1200; 2nd, Frank Reid, Ballynahinch, 450kgs, £1180; 3rd, Malachy McCartan, Crossgar, 460kgs, £1200.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Frank Reid, Ballynahinch, 356Kgs, £1100; 2nd, Frank Reid, Ballynahinch, 376Kgs, £1060; 3rd, Martin McGinn, Rostrevor, 294Kgs, £820.

Ballymena Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – Ian Rea

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: 410kg McAfee Brothers, £1400.00

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: 430kg McAfee, £1400.00

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 430kgs, £1400; 2nd, McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 420kgs, £1320; 3rd, McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 390kgs, £1300.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 410kgs, £1400; 2nd, McAfee Brothers, Bushmills, 410kgs, £1300; 3rd, S A Douglas, Limavady, 300kgs, £950.

Swatragh Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – William Whyte

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Danny McMullan, Maghera

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Danny McMullan, Maghera

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Gerard McCloskey, 398kgs, £1000; 2nd, Gerard McCloskey, 364kgs, £880; 3rd, M Logue, 430kgs, £1080.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Danny McMullan, 382kgs, £1160; 2nd, Danny McMullan, 340kgs, £980; 3rd, Danny McMullan, 360kgs, £940.

Draperstown Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – Sean McGovern

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Paddy Boyle

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Alan Hempton

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Paddy Boyle, 400kgs, £1110; 2nd, Gerald Bradley, 410kgs, £1025; 3rd, Stephen McGurk, 410kgs, £1000.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Alan Hempton, 380kgs, £900; 2nd, Gerald Bradley, 360kgs, £825; 3rd, Hanna Hall, 360kgs, £805.

Armoy Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – David Bothwell

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Donal Kane

Reserve Champion Charolais Sucked Calf: Vincent McErlain

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Donal Kane, 465kgs, £1300; 2nd, Vincent McErlain, 425kgs, £1260; 3rd, Colm McErlain, 415kgs, £1080.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Colm McErlain, 440kgs, £1030; 2nd, T Butler, 405kgs, £1000; 3rd, T Butler, 385kgs, £1010.

Plumbridge Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – Sean McGovern

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Andrew Ferguson

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Brian McCullagh

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Brian McCullagh, 384kgs, £1180; 2nd, Ronnie Scott, 360kgs, £1090; 3rd, Kieran Quinn, 380kgs, £910.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Andrew Ferguson, 300kgs, £1000; 2nd, Thomas McIlwaine, 420kgs, £1650; 3rd, Kieran Quinn, 360kgs, £930.

Dungannon Charolais Show & Sale

Judge – Alan Burleigh

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Mr Michael McVeigh

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: Mr Kieran Fox

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, Michael McVeigh, Dungannon, 322kgs, £1100; 2nd, Colin Dunwoody, Caledon, 339kgs, £1040; 3rd, T D Forbes, Portadown, 342kgs, £970.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Kieran Fox, Portadown, 303kgs, £820; 2nd, Kieran Fox, Portadown, 362kgs, £810; 3rd, Michael McNally, Dungannon, 354kgs, £860.

Ulster Farmers Mart, Show & Sale

Judge – Eimear McGovern

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: David Boles

Reserve Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: James Kelly

Male calf born in 2018: 1st, David Boles, 382kgs, £1130; 2nd, James Kelly, 411kgs, £1200; 3rd, P McGovern, 371kgs, £1090.

Female calf born in 2018: 1st, Daryl Thompson, 370kgs, £1180; 2nd, John Doherty, 400kgs, £900.

Camlough Show & Sale

Judge – Sam Thompson

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: P Murtagh

Res Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: M McGuigan

Male Calf born in 2018: 1st, P Murtagh, 360Kg, £1010; 2nd, Jamesland Farms, 310Kg, £850; 3rd, M McGuigan, 355Kg, £1000.

Female Calf born in 2018: 1st, M McGuigan, 265kg, £1050; 2nd, J Taggart, 310Kg, £890; 3rd, P J McCaffrey, 310Kg, £850.

Keady Show & Sale

Judge – Bartley Fineggan (JNR)

Overall Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: A & D McCooey

Res Champion Charolais Suckled Calf: A & D McCooey

Male Calf born in 2018: 1st, A & D McCooey, 320Kg, £1240; 2nd, A & D McCooey, 365Kg, £1230; 3rd, S Murray, 370Kg, £1045.

Female Calf born in 2018: 1st, A & D McCooey, 365kg, £950; 2nd, P Loughran, 355Kg, £900; 3rd, H Baille, 375Kg, £875.

The Northern Ireland Charolais Club are indebted to the staff of the livestock marts for their assistance with the shows and sales and also to the team of judges for giving of their time and expertise at each competition. Thanks to the representatives from Ulster Bank Ltd for attending and presenting the championship rosettes at each venue and to Ulster Bank Ltd for the financial assistance to enable the club to hold the Charolais Suckled Calf Competitions. The club also acknowledges the press for the coverage of these events.

NI Charolais Club Show and Sale will be held at Dungannon Farmers Mart Friday, November 2, offering 68 bulls and nine females. A reduction from P & V McDonald, Glencoe herd, and from Adrian Richardson, Hillview Farms. Show 10.30am. Sale 1pm. To view catalogue log on to www.britishcharolais.com or call Dungannon Mart 028 8772 2727.