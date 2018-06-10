Charolais Championship banking on success

The NI Charolais Club is taking the opportunity to build upon the success of the highly prestigious Clogher Show.

At the show launch, the club announced that this year they expect; the show of Charolais to be bigger and better than ever before.

Club Chairman, David Connolly commented :“We realised that we could develop further from our highly successful Junior Championships which has been held at Clogher for many years now. The Charolais breed is topping the market at commercial and pedigree sales, so there is no better way to demonstrate the quality we have to offer than by having a full National Charolais Championship competition.”

Committee members have been travelling across Ireland and the UK to draw on the success of the National Shows at the Great Yorkshire Show and Irish Charolais National show at Tullamore.

They are delighted to launch the first NI Charolais National Championship Competition on Clogher’s centenary year, and believe that it will be a spectacular centre piece for the show.

Entries will be open across all age groups covering 14 classes, with Junior, Intermediate, Senior Champions being contested for by both males and females as well as Champion Pair and Supreme Champion. Clogher Show has become synonymous with Charolais breeders, always attracting a huge crowd of interested spectators and prospective customers.

The show classes have a bumper prize fund on offer, which is sponsored by Bank of Ireland UK and the British Charolais Society. Richard Primrose, Agri Manager, Bank of Ireland UK, was on hand at the show launch. He said: “With the continued success of the Charolais breed across Northern Ireland, we are delighted to support this Charolais showcase. We are looking forward to seeing the ongoing progression of breed and the impact that it has on the local beef industry. The exhibitors have put on an excellent show at Clogher over the years and I have no doubt that the new National Championship will bring even more interest.”

In a new format, it is not necessary to pre-qualify to take part.

Exhibitors are encouraged to submit entries to the Clogher Show Secretary before the closing date of 2/7/2018.

Full list of classes include:-

Class 1– Pairs

Class 2 – Female born in 2018

Class 3 – Female, born on or between 1st September & 31st December 2017

Class 4 – Female, born on or between 1st May & 31st August 2017

Class 5 – Female, born on or between 1st January & 30th April 2017

Class 6 – Female, born on or between 1 July & 31st December 2016

Class 7 – Female, born on or after 1st January & 30th June 2016

Class 8 – Female, born on or before 31st December 2015

Class 9 – Bull, born in 2018

Class 10 – Bull, born on or between 1st September & 31st December 2017

Class 11 – Bull, born on or between 1st May & 30th August 2017

Class 12 – Bull, born on or between 1st January & 30th April 2017

Class 13 – Bull, born in 2016

Class 14 – Bull, born on or before 31st December 2015

Specials

Best pairs & Reserve pairs

Supreme champion & Reserve supreme champion

Senior Male champion & Reserve male champion

Junior male champion & Reserve junior male champion

Female champion & Reserve female champion

Senior Female champion & Reserve senior female champion

Junior female champion & Reserve junior female champion

For any further information please contact Eilis Kelly, NI Charolais Club Secretary or the NI Charolais Club via their Facebook page.