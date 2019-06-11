Charolais is the number one choice

The Charolais supreme championship at this year’s Balmoral Show went to the day’s female champion, the January 2017-born Elgin Nancy, a recent purchase by exhibitor Patrick Gallagher, who bought her home to Maghera from the Morayshire based herd of Roy and Matthew Milne.

She is sired by the 11,000gns Woodpark Elgin while her dam the Highland show class winning Elgin Electra goes back to the French born Harestone Tyrol.

Standing reserve to both titles was Susan & Jack Smyth’s Bessiebell Nana from Magheracolton, a 22month-old daughter of the Stirling intermediate champion Derryharney Jumbo and the Doonally New-sired Dungannon female champion Aghyoule Finoula.

Judge in the Charolais section was Archie McGregor the current President of British Charolas Cattle Society who hails from Glasgow and needs no introduction across the pedigree and commercial cattle world from the Allanfauld herd.

The Charolais breed where reserve champions in the Linden foods Beef Groups with Susan Smyth with Bessiebell Nana, David Bothwell with Killadeas Olaf and WD & JA Connolly with Brigadoon Olivia an excellent young team that represented the breed very well.

There was no doubting the quality on show for the Charolais breed this year, with the Charolais male champion going on to take the title of the Fane Valley Interbreed Beef Performance Bull Champion from D & S Bothwell with Killadeas Olaf who was sired by Battleford Laser and dam is Killadeas Dainty.

WD & JA Connolly were reserve champions in the Ulster Bank Interbreed exhibitors bred pairs championship with Brigadoon Nyoka and Brigadoon Nigella. These excellent two-year-old heifers were both sired by Goldies Icon, who also sired the Brigadoon Herds Junior Female Champion Brigadoon Olivia.

There was a huge level of interest in the Charolais breed across the four days of the show, with commentators complimenting the high levels of quality across the classes, with many breeders spending significant time at ringside and in the cattle lines. The club also attracted much discussion at the breed stand where a superb Charolais Beef display from the Marquess Family Butchers Muckamore Antrim drew crowds.

The club is indebted to the breeders for bringing out such a fine display of cattle, the British Charolais Society, the section sponsor and the RUAS; their staff and many committees and sub-groups, as well as the farming press for all their hard work in rolling out the Balmoral showcase.

The club wishes all members well on the local show circuit with the next date on the calendar for the club the NI National Charolais Championship and the 2019 Charolais National Youth Stock Judging Final both to be held at Clogher Valley show on 31st July 2019. For more information contact Club Secretary Eilis Kelly or Club Chairman David Connolly.

BALMORAL SHOW 2019

RESULTS

Class 599 – Cow, born before 01/01/2016, in milk or in calf: 1st – Gail Matchett – Tawny Jasmine – s Doonally New; 2nd – WD & JA Connolly – Wesley Glamarous – s. Balthayock Aesop

Class 600 – Cow or Heifer, in milk orin calf born in 2016: 1st – Robert McWilliams – Stranagone Monalisa – s. Stranagone Jones; 2nd - WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Milan – s. Brigadoon Himself; 3rd - Andrew McCammond – Crossane Mia - s. Alwent Goldbar

Class 601 – Heifer, born on or after 01/01/2017and on or before 30 June 2017: 1st – Patrick Gallagher – Elgin Nancy – s. Woodpark Elgin; 2nd – Gail Matchett – Summervilla Niki – s. Cavelands Fenian; 3rd – Steven O’Kane – Gallaran Nicole – s. Rumsden Fawkes; 4th – WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Nevada – s. Goldies Icon ; 5th – Gail Matchett – Birches Nancy – s. Doonally New; 6th – WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Nigella – s. Goldies Icon

Class 602 Heifer, born on or after 01/07/2017 and on or before 31/12/2017: 1st – Susan Smyth – Bessiebell Nana – s. Derryharney Jumbo; 2nd – Gail Matchett – Limekiln Nicole – s. Panama; 3rd – Andrew McCammond – Crossane Nora – s. Tullygarley Alibaba

Class 603 – Heifer, born on or after 01/01/2018: 1st – WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Olivia– s. Goldies Icon ; 2nd – Jeremy Paynter – Drumilly Overjoyed – s. Invictus; 3rd – Joseph Wilson – Ballinlare Olive – s. Harestone Jackson; 4th – William R Gubbins – Crush Oopsy Daisy – s. Whitecliffe James; 5th – Edgar Johnston & Sons – Gallion Obeauty – s. Newhouse Bigal; 6th – William Short – Woodpark Olivia – s. Deeside Gulliver; 7th – Edgar Johnston & sons – Gallion Outstanding – s. Balbithan Vespasian; 8th – Edgar Johnston & sons – Gallion Onlyone – s. Barnsford Ferny; 9th – Mervyn McKeown – Royaldowns Ocean – s. Rowandale Dancer

Class 604– Bull born on or before 1/1/2018: 1st – Will Short – Blelack Marmaduke – s. Oak church Igor; 2nd – J McGrath – Sportsman Monarch – s. Barnsford Ferny

Class 605 – Bull born on or after 1/1/2018 and on or before 31/3/2018: 1st – WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Oskar – s. Wesley Equinox; 2nd – Will Short – Woodpark Oak – s. Deeside Gulliver; 3rd – Leanne Titterington – Cherryvalley Olympus – s. Chic

Class – 606 - Bull born on or after 1/4/2018: 1st – David Bothwell – Killadeas Orlando – s. Battleford Laser; 2nd – David Bothwell – Killadeas Olaf – s. Battleford Laser; 3rd – T O’Neill – Glenramble Orson – s. Dooley Lewis; 4th – Martin Devine – Brownhill Owenroe – s. Rumsden Fawkes; 5th Robert McWilliams – Stranagone Ono – s. Lochend Apache; 6th Mervyn McKeown – Royaldowns Orlando – s. Rowandale Dancer

Class 607 Group of Three Animals: 1st WD & JA Connolly; 2nd Edgar Johnston; 3rd Gail Matchett; 4th WD & JA Connolly

Supreme & Female Champion: Patrick Gallagher – Elgin Nancy – s. Woodpark Elgin

Reserve Supreme & Reserve Female Champion: Susan Smyth – Bessiebell Nana – Derryharney jumbo

Junior Female Champion: W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Olivia – s. Goldies Icon

Reserve Junior Female Champion: Jeremy Paynter – Drumilly Overjoyed – s. Invictus

Junior Male Champion & Overall Male Champion: David Bothwell – Killadeas Orlando – s. Battleford Laser

Reserve Junior Male Champion: David Bothwell – Killadeas Olaf – s. Battleford Laser

Reserve Male Champion: Will Short – Blelack Marmaduke – s. Oakchurch Igor

Special prizes for the best & reserve best junior Charolais female: WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Olivia – s. Goldies Icon; Jeremy Paynter – Drumilly Overjoyed -s. Invictus

Special prizes for the best & reserve best junior Charolais bull: David Bothwell – Killadeas Orlando – s. Battleford Laser; David Bothwell – Killadeas Olaf – s. Battleford Laser

Champion prizes for the champion & reserve champion Charolais: Patrick Gallagher – Elgin Nancy – s. Woodpark Elgin; Susan Smyth – Bessiebell Nana – Derryharney jumbo

Linden Foods Beef Groups

Reserve Champions Susan Smyth – Bessiebell Nana David Bothwell – Killadeas Olaf,

WD & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Olivia

Fane Valley Interbreed Beef Performance Bull: Champion David Bothwell – Killadeas Orlando – s. Battleford Laser

Ulster Bank Interbreed Exhibitor Bred Pairs: Reserve Champions WD & JA Connolly – Brigadoon Nyoka – s. Goldies Icon & Brigadoon Nigella – s. Goldies Icon

Linden Foods Interbreed Show Team Award: Champions - WD & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Charolais