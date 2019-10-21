Charollais breeders enjoy annual dinner

Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Breeders gathered at the Ross Park Hotel, Kells for their annual dinner and prize giving.
Club chairman, William McAllister welcomed everyone and thanked Tim Prichard and his wife Julia from the Castellau Flock in Wales for giving of their time to judge the Flock Competition and Norbrook for their continued sponsorship.
He congratulated everyone who had won awards for their dedication in showcasing the breed. Following the usual sumptuous meal provided by the Ross Park, Julia Prichard presented the Show Trophies. It was then the turn of Tim to announce his placings in the Flock Competition. Tim thanked everyone for their kind hospitality and for asking him to judge. He had been to Northern Ireland before but never had the opportunity to see the more rural areas. Julia and Him had thoroughly enjoyed the experience. He congratulated everyone on the standard of the stock presented to him. Champion Flock was the Tullyear Flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan. Reserve Champion Springhill Flock of Graham Foster.
Show Trophies:
Female of the Year, William McAllister, Artnagullion. 18 ZGQ03546
Male of The Year, Trevor Bell, Hollylodge Phoenix
Glenbrook Show Team of The Year: Trevor Bell, Lornbrook Flock
Novice Cup: James Waddell
Worcester Trophy: William McAllister
Chairman’s Trophy: Maureen Cowan
Flock Competition Results
Small Flock: 1st Graham Foster; 2nd Norman McMordie; 3rd William Martin
Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson; 2nd David Cromie; 3rd Tommy and Derek Fenton
Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2nd Malcomson Family; 3rd Alistair Moore
Ewe Lambs
Small Flock: 1st Graham Foster; 2nd Norman McMordie; 3rd William Martin
Medium Flock: 1st David and Jim Anderson; 2nd Tommy and Derek Fenton; 3rd Harold McBratney
Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2nd Ian Goudy: 3rd Malcomson Family
Champion Ewe Lambs, Jim and David Anderson
Stock Ram: 1st Harold McBratney, Artnagullion Trojan 18ZGQ03561; 2nd Malcomson Family, Loanhead Trademark 18 WNC22681; 3rd Drew and Stephen Cowan, Dalby Tarquin 18 PE06856
Ram Lamb:1st Norman McMordie,Edstaston Ultravox 19 TG00886; 2nd Graham Foster Rhaeadr Undercover; 3rd Alistair Moore, Gorteen Unique 19VCT04840
Champion Flock: Tullyear, Drew and Stephen Cowan
Reserve Champion Flock, Springhill, Graham Foster.