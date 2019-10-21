Charollais breeders enjoy annual dinner

Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Breeders gathered at the Ross Park Hotel, Kells for their annual dinner and prize giving.

Club chairman, William McAllister welcomed everyone and thanked Tim Prichard and his wife Julia from the Castellau Flock in Wales for giving of their time to judge the Flock Competition and Norbrook for their continued sponsorship.

William McAllister presents Chairman's Trophy to Maureen Cowan

He congratulated everyone who had won awards for their dedication in showcasing the breed. Following the usual sumptuous meal provided by the Ross Park, Julia Prichard presented the Show Trophies. It was then the turn of Tim to announce his placings in the Flock Competition. Tim thanked everyone for their kind hospitality and for asking him to judge. He had been to Northern Ireland before but never had the opportunity to see the more rural areas. Julia and Him had thoroughly enjoyed the experience. He congratulated everyone on the standard of the stock presented to him. Champion Flock was the Tullyear Flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan. Reserve Champion Springhill Flock of Graham Foster.

Show Trophies:

Female of the Year, William McAllister, Artnagullion. 18 ZGQ03546

Male of The Year, Trevor Bell, Hollylodge Phoenix

Julia and Tim Prichard present the Female of The Year Trophy to James and Sarah Wilson and Sophie and Charlotte McAllister

Glenbrook Show Team of The Year: Trevor Bell, Lornbrook Flock

Novice Cup: James Waddell

Worcester Trophy: William McAllister

Chairman’s Trophy: Maureen Cowan

Judge Tim Prichard presents the Large Flock Trophy to The Cowan Family, Drew,Maureen and Stephen

Flock Competition Results

Small Flock: 1st Graham Foster; 2nd Norman McMordie; 3rd William Martin

Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson; 2nd David Cromie; 3rd Tommy and Derek Fenton

Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2nd Malcomson Family; 3rd Alistair Moore

Judge Tim Prichard and wife Julia congratulate the Cowan Family on winning the Champion Flock in the Norbrook sponsored Charollais Sheep Flock Competition

Ewe Lambs

Small Flock: 1st Graham Foster; 2nd Norman McMordie; 3rd William Martin

Medium Flock: 1st David and Jim Anderson; 2nd Tommy and Derek Fenton; 3rd Harold McBratney

Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan; 2nd Ian Goudy: 3rd Malcomson Family

Champion Ewe Lambs, Jim and David Anderson

Stock Ram: 1st Harold McBratney, Artnagullion Trojan 18ZGQ03561; 2nd Malcomson Family, Loanhead Trademark 18 WNC22681; 3rd Drew and Stephen Cowan, Dalby Tarquin 18 PE06856

Winners in the Stock Ram Class, Geoffrey Malcomson, Rebecca McBratney and Stephen Cowan with Judge Tim Prichard

Ram Lamb:1st Norman McMordie,Edstaston Ultravox 19 TG00886; 2nd Graham Foster Rhaeadr Undercover; 3rd Alistair Moore, Gorteen Unique 19VCT04840

Champion Flock: Tullyear, Drew and Stephen Cowan

Reserve Champion Flock, Springhill, Graham Foster.

Graham Foster and William Martin prize winners in the Small Flock are congratulated by Judge Tim Prichard and wife Julia

Judge Tim Prichard congratulates Medium Flock Prize Winners, David Anderson, David Cromie and Tommy Fenton

Judge Tim Prichard congratulates Large Flock Prize Winners Geoffrey Malcomson, Alistair and Ellie Moore and Stephen Cowan

David and Jim Anderson are congratulated on winning the Champion Ewe lamb Class by Judge Tim Prichard and wife Julia