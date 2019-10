Charollais ram sells for £310 at Markethill Mart

A smaller entry of sheep at Markethill on Wednesday, October 9 returned an improved trade for all weights of lambs.

Store lamb trade was significantly firmer.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 285p to 304p per kilo paid for 24 kilos at £73 each followed by 303p for 24.1 kilos at £73 each.

All heavy lambs sold from £70 to £75 each.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold from 305p to 319p per kilo for 20.2 kilos at £64.50 each from a Dungannon farmer followed by 20.8 kilos at £66 each from a Keady producer.

A large entry of stores sold in a noticeably firmer trade with the prices increased by £4 to £5 per head on the week.

Light stores sold to 421p per kilo for 14.5 kilos at £61 each from a Dromara farmer followed by 401p for 16.2 kilos at £65 each from a Warrenpoint producer.

Stronger stores to 377p per kilo for 17.5 kilos at £66 each from a Warrenpoint farmer and a Ballynahinch farmer sold 18.9 kilos at £69.50 each 368p per kilo.

A small entry of cull ewes sold from £65 to £88 each with plainer ewes from £40 to £50 each.

Breeding hoggets sold in a quieter demand.

Several pens of ewe hoggets sold from £130 to £150 each with others from £90 to £115 each.

Rams sold to £310 for a Charollais ram followed by £260 for a Texel ram.

HEAVY LAMBS

Tynan farmer: 24k, £73, 304p; Tynan seller: 24.1k, £73, 303p; Dungannon producer: 24.8k, £74, 299p; Tandragee seller: 25.7k, £75.50, 294p; Armagh producer: 25.6k, £73.50, 287p and Killylea farmer: 25.1k, £72, 287p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Dungannon farmer: 20.2k, £64.50, 319p; Keady seller: 20.8k, £66, 317p; Dromara producer: 21.6k, £68.50, 317p; Portadown seller: 21.6k, £67.50, 313p; Portadown farmer: 22.1k, £69, 312p and Mullabawn farmer: 23.2k, £72, 310p.

STORES

Armagh producer: 10.5k, £56, 533p; Warrenpoint seller: 14.5k, £61, 421p; Dromara farmer: 16.2k, £66.50, 411p; Warrenpoint seller: 16.2k, £65, 401p; Richhill farmer: 16.2k, £63, 389p; Warrenpoint seller: 17.5k, £66, 377p; Dromara producer: 18.8k, £69.50, 368p; Poyntzpass farmer: 18.4k, £67.50, 367p and Richhill farmer: 18k, £66, 367p.