Charollais sheep breeders celebrate

The annual dinner and prize giving of the Northern Ireland Charollais Sheep Club proved to be another successful event in the club calendar with members enjoying a lovely meal in the Ross Park Hotel followed by the distribution of club awards.

Club Chairman, William McAllister issued a warm welcome to everyone especially to special guests for the night Mr and Mrs Eddie Buckley of the Kilbarry Flock, County Cork who judged the Flock Competition.

William thanked Norbrook for their continued generous sponsorship and congratulated all prize winners on their awards which were the result of much dedication over the year.

In his speech before giving his results Eddie thanked everyone for their warm welcome when he visited their flocks.

Despite the heavy rain throughout his journey he and Pamela had thoroughly enjoyed their visit.

His Champion Flock was the Tullyear Flock of Drew and Stephen Cowan with Reserve awarded to the Artnagullion Flock of William McAllister.

Male Of The Year: Jim and Trevor Bell, Hollylodge Phoenix

Female Of The Year: William McAllister, Artnagullion Pandora

Novice Shield: Alistair Moore

Chairman’s Trophy: Tommy Fenton

Glenbrook Show Team: Lornbrook Flock

Worcester Trophy: William McAllister

Flock Competition Results

Small Flock: 1st William McAllister, 2nd Graham Foster, 3rd William Martin

Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson, 2nd Tommy and Derek Fenton, 3rd John Graham

Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan, 2nd Malcomson Family, 3rd Alistair Moore

Ewe Lambs:

Small Flock: 1st William McAllister, 2nd Graham Foster, 3rd Harold McBratney

Medium Flock: 1st David Anderson, 2nd John Graham, 3rd Tommy and Derek Fenton

Large Flock: 1st Drew and Stephen Cowan, 2nd Alistair Moore, 3rd Ian Goudy

Champion Overall Ewe Lambs: William McAllister

Stock Ram: 1st David Anderson, Ballynoe House Playboy; 2nd Alistair Moore, Kirkhouse Remo; 3rd Drew and Stephen Cowan, Ardcath Sullivan

Junior Ram: 1st Malcomson Family, 2nd Ian Goudy, 3rd John Graham

Champion Flock: “Tullyear” Drew and Stephen Cowan

Reserve Champion Flock: “Artnagullion” William McAllister.