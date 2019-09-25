Charollais X lambs top the market at Ballymena

The Annual Charollais X Prime lamb Competition at Ballymena Market once again proved a great success topping the trade on the day with several pens of great quality Charollais X Lambs on offer.

David and Jim Anderson had a good day being placed first and second by the Judge David Millar.

Emmett Carten, representing James Carten with his third placed pen of Charollais X lambs

The first prize pen of Charollais X lambs 25.5kgs selling for £112, 2nd prize 23kgs selling for £85.

In third place was James Carten from Limavady. His 21kgs lambs sold for £80.

The Charollais Club would like to thank Reas of Finvoy and the Charollais Sheep Society for their generous sponsorship.

The next sale of Charollais Sheep will be in Ballymena Market on Monday, 23rd September, show 6.30pm, sale 7.00pm. Eighty three rams are catalogued for sale.