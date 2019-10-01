Cherryfield are the pick of the Hamps

Brian Kennedy’s Cherryfield flock of Hampshire Downs has had a 2019 to remember. The Flock won the Balmoral show breed championship at its first attempt beating off some stiff competition.

Brian along with help from his granda Joe only started breeding Hampshire Downs a few years ago in 2016.

Brian takes up the story: “In October 2016 I attended the Hampshire Down Female in lamb sale at Ballymena Livestock market and bought three ewes in lamb.

“Two were from the Moybrick flock and one from the Loughan Moss flock.

“In December 2016 all three ewes lambed with no difficulty producing five lambs between them.

“I bought my stock ram in July 2017, Loughan Moss Kappa from the Fletcher Family, Comber. So you could say this was the foundation of my flock.

“I have always had an interest in the Hampshire Down breed from a young age as my grand-father, Joseph Kennedy bred Hampshire’s in the late 1990’s.

“The breed is hardy, easy to lamb, generally healthy and not costly to feed. Hampshire’s are also good on the eye, as it’s important to like the look of your stock.

“My biggest achievement to date was winning the Hampshire Down Breed Champion at the 2019 Balmoral Show with my homebred ram lamb. The ram lamb was also pulled forward into the last four of the Balmoral interbreed championship.

“This year I will have 12 breeding ewes to lamb in December. My flock consists of 12 pedigree breeding ewes, a few ewe lambs and two stocks rams.

“I have added again to my flock with females from the Loughbrae Flock and Loughan Moss Flock to support my Balmoral Champion.

“Lastly, I am pleased to carry on what my granda had started in the early 90’s. It’s a great thing to be able to have my granda still advising me and supporting me in his 88th year.”

Some of the breed’s top blood lines will be on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market on Monday, 7th October.

The sale will consist of ewe lambs, in lamb ewes and shearling ewes along with a selection of rams.

The show begins at 4.30pm followed by the sale at 7pm and is kindly sponsored by Thompsons feeds.