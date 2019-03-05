Chestnutt bull sale

Friday, February 22 saw the continuation of the trend of confidence in buyers preferring to buy their bulls in store condition, commercially reared and not pushed over the limits.

The Charolais bulls on offer were all by the 10,000gns stock sire Ellerton Independent who is proving his worth having been easy calving for three years.

Many customers commented on the similar type of the bulls on offer, being level backed, long, good carcase shaped bulls.

First to sell was David’s pick Bushmills Nacho who sold to top suckler calf producer and repeat customer Richard McGinley, Ballymoney for £4,200.

Matching that price and one of the favourites Bushmills Nutty went to the Wilson family, Kilkeel.

Next in the price rank was Victor’s pick Bushmills Nenuphar sold to the Baillie’s, Richill for £3,780.

This was followed by Bushmills Neon, sold to a repeat customer from Aghalee for £3,570.

£3,150 was paid for two bulls Bushmills Nelson sold to I Hamilton, Broughshane and Bushmills Nimrod the youngest and well balanced, much admired bull sold to Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney.

Next at £2,750 was Bushmills Nico, sold to William Harkness, Nutts Corner. The next two at £2,730 with Bushmills Nando selling to James Magee, Kilwaughter and Bushmills Ninja going to dairy farmer, R Forsythe, Cloughmills.

Not far behind was Bushmills Nathan selling to R Ruddock, Portadown for £2,625.

The Aberdeen Angus also had a good day trading with Clougher Eddy, selling to William Alcorn, Limavady for £2,730.

The other two Aberdeen Angus bulls selling for £2,100, Clougher Eagle to Sam Agnew, Ballyeaston, and Clougher Everest to D and M McAleese, Aghadowey.

Ten Charolais average £3,288; three Aberdeen Angus £2,310.

Victor and David Chestnutt would like to wish their customers all the best with their purchases and many years of successful breeding.

God willing the sale will return again next year.