Child safety 2018 calendar launched

Chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) Derek Martin, has launched the ‘Avoid Harm on the Farm’ child safety 2018 calendar.

The calendar features winning entries from this year’s child safety on farms poster competition.

This year 3,296 school children from 74 schools all over the province submitted entries. The launch took place at Lisanally Special School in Armagh, where one of the winning entrants attends.

Speaking at the launch, Derek Martin, chairman of the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said: “Child safety on farms remains a key focus for HSENI and the Farm Safety Partnership.

“Tragically, and unacceptably, we are still seeing children dying and being seriously injured on our farms and we all must do all we can to stop this from happening.

“Through this competition we have engaged and encouraged school children from across the province to show us their artistic talent in highlighting the issue and raising its profile.”

2017/18 poster competition winners

Special School: 1st Fionnuala Carroll, Lisanally; 2nd Imogen Watson, Beechlawn; 3rd Tyler Davis, Beechlawn

Foundation: 1st Sawyer McCrum, Ballynure Primary School; 2nd Ruairi Mulgrew, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore; 3rd Simon Gregg, Clough Primary School

Key Stage 1: 1st Aoibhinn Devlin, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore; 2nd Ava Quinn, St Mary’s Primary School, Dunamore; 3rd Emily Whitsitt, Brookeborough Primary School

Key Stage 2: 1st Aoife McGovern, St Davog’s Primary School; 2nd James Blair, Clough Primary School; 3rd Caitlin Gallagher-Arruda, All Saints Primary School, Tattysallagh

This year the calendar has been sponsored by a number of the Farm Safety Partnership (FSP) Affiliate Organisations, ASDA, Northern Ireland Safety Group (NISG) and the Institutional of Occupational Safety & Health (IOSH).

You can view the winning entries on the HSENI website: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/articles/child-safety-farms-poster-competition-201718-winners