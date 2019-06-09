Chloe is top student at Harper Adams

Chloe Hawthorne, from Collone in Co. Armagh, is the top student from Ulster to have entered Harper Adams University last September.

Chloe enrolled on the BSc(Hons) Agriculture with Animal Science degree course. She is a past pupil of Markethill High School and the Royal School Armagh.

Each year Harper Adams in Ireland presents an award to the school from which the top Ulster student comes. This year the award was won for Armagh Royal Grammar School by Chloe.

Pictured: Chloe Hawthorne presents the award she won for Armagh Royal, a Tyrone Crystal Rose Bowl, to David Cunningham Head of Careers at the school. Chloe was recently awarded the Alltech Scholarship at Harper Adams University. Also pictured are Basil Bayne, Student Support Co-ordinator Harper Adams in Ireland and Fiona Jewhurst, Teacher of Agriculture at Armagh Royal.