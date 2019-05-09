Choice calved heifer sells for £2,100 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 350 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 197p for a Charolais 740kg, £1,457, Friesian cows to 125p 680kg, £850, beef heifers to 209p 560kg, £1,170, beef bullocks to 218p 670kg £1,460 and Friesian bullocks to 157p 680kg, £1,067.

Beef cows: M Wright, Carnlough Charolais 740kg, £1,457.80 (197), Mrs C Fleck, Clough Limousin 780kg, £1,497.60 (192), J McKeague, Dunloy Charolais 730kg, £1,328.60 (182), J McCracken, Newtownards Limousin 840kg, £1,495.20 (178), N McBurney, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,044 (174), D Patterson, Crumlin Limousin 750kg, £1,282.50 (117), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 530kg, £906.30 (171), N McBurney, Moorfields Belgian Blue 640kg, £1,088 (170), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 770kg, £1,301.30 (196), J Frew, Kells Limousin 670kg, £1,125.60 (168), W Reid, Aughafatten Limousin 770kg, £1,293.60 (168), H McCracken, Newtownards Limousin 730kg, £1,226.40 (168), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 770kg, £1,278.20 (166), H Marquess, Muckamore Charolais 780kg, £1,287 (165), J McKeague, Dunloy Belgian Blue 650kg, £1,066 (164), N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 700kg, £1,148 (164), J Frew, Kells Limousin 610kg, £994.30 (163), A Kelly, Coleraine Limousin 710kg, £1,157.30 (163), A Johnston, Dundrod Limousin 610kg, £982.10 (161), R Cowan, Magheramorne Limousin 750kg, £1,200 (160), P McCord, Randalstown Limousin 670kg, £1,058.60 (158), S J Adams, Broughshane Belgian Blue 860kg, £1,358.60 (158), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 590kg, £914.50 (155) and V McErlaine, Armoy Limousin 700kg, £1,085 (155).

Friesian cows: J Blair, Larne 680kg, £850 ((125), S and T Clyde, Straid 650kg, £806 (124), S Wadsworth, Glenavy 720kg, £878.40 (122), A Connolly, Portglenone 840kg, £982.80 (117), J and C Kane, Ballinlea 690kg, £807.30 (117), B Lyttle, Moorfields 570kg, £655.50 (115), S and T Clyde, Straid 740kg, £851 (115), S Wadsworth 840kg, £957.60 (114), local farmer 650kg, £741 (114), W Patterson, Ballyclare 620kg, £700.60 (113), S McCrystal, Drummuck 770kg, £870.10 (113), P Brown, Clough 660kg, £739.20 (112), S Wilson, Ballymena 700kg, £784 (112), local farmer 640kg, £704 (110), P Brown, Clough 590kg, £649 (110), B McConnell, Doagh 800kg, £872 (109), G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 710kg, £773.90 (109), A Harbinson, Rathkenny 630kg, £686.70 (109), S and T Clyde, Straid 730kg, £788.40 (108), 720kg, £777.60 (108), T Davis, Magherafelt 700kg, £756 (108), A Connolly, Portglenone 670kg, £716.90 (107), S McCrystal, Drummuck 720kg, £770.40 (107) and A Gaston, Glarryford 570kg, £604.20 (106).

Beef heifers: N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 560kg, £1,170.40 (209), W Hoy, Templepatrick Limousin 530kg, £1,102.40 (108), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Limousin 620kg, £1,289.40 (208), A McDonald, Portglenone Charolais 600kg, £1,224 (204), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,101.60 (204), H McCracken, Newtownards Limousin 550kg, £1,122 (204), M McCullough, Ballymena Limousin £1,171.60 (202), A Dobbs, Carrickfergus, Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £1,070.60 (202), M McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Charolais 620kg, £1,233.80 (199), Limousin 600kg, £1,182 (197), W Hoy, Templepatrick Charolais 590kg, £1,156.40 (196), Charolais 580kg, £1,131 (195), Charolais 590kg, £1,144.60 (194), M McCullough Ballymena 560kg, £1,075.20 (192), Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 670kg, £1,279.70 (191), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 560kg, £1,064 (190), A McDonald, Portglenone Charolais 610kg, £1,159 (190), C Kane, Ballycastle Charolais 550kg, £1,045 (190), N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 730kg, £1,387 (190), C Fleck, Clough Limousin 790kg, £1,485.20 (188), T A Fenton, Rasharkin Charolais 540kg, £1,015.20 (188), J and S Bailey, Ballycastle Limousin 580kg, £1,090.40 (188) and Linton Brothers, Cloughmills Charolais 630kg, £1,184.40 (188).

Beef bullocks: N McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 670kg, £1,460.60 (218), A Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 720kg, £1,540.80 (214), local farmer, Limousin 660kg, £1,399.20 (212), Charolais 640kg, £1,350.40 (211), Limousin 680kg, £1,428 (210), Limousin 660kg, £1,379.40 (209), Charolais 660kg, £1,372.80 (208), Limousin 700kg, £1,456 (208), Charolais 760kg, £1,573.20 (207), Blonde d’Aquitaine 630kg, £1,297.80 (206), R McBride, Randalstown Charolais 700kg, £1,442 (206), A Bingham, Banbridge Limousin 670kg, £1,380.20 (206), N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 590kg, £1,215.40 (206), local farmer Charolais 630kg, £1,291.50 (205), G and A McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 650kg, £1,326 (204), Charolais 640kg, £1,299.20 (203), 640kg, £1,286.40 (201), Charolais 590kg, £1,180 (200), I Wallace, Rasharkin Limousin 540kg, £1,074.60 (199), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 680kg, £1,353.20 (199), I Wallace, Rasharkin Limousin 620kg, £1,227.60 (198), J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 600kg, £1,182 (197), I Gilliland, Ballymena Limousin 750kg, £1,477.50 (197) and J Davidson, Moorfields Limousin 620kg, £1,215.20 (196).

Friesian bullocks: J Woodburn, Kells 680kg, £1,067.60 (157), M Jamison, Larne 660kg, £1,016.40 (154), R J Gage, Clough 530kg, £816.20 (154), M Jamison, Larne 710kg, £1,065 (150), 650kg, £968.50 (149), G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 620kg, £923.80 (149), M Jamison, Larne 620kg, £905.20 (146), 650kg, £942.50 (145), 650kg, £942.50 (145), 610kg, £878.40 (144), 640kg, £915.20 (143), G A and I Sheppard, Ballyronan 680kg, £952 (140), M Jamison, Larne 560kg, £784 (140), J Kennedy, Gracehill 530kg, £720.80 (136), 510kg, £688.50 (135) and S J Duncan, Crumlin 510kg, £683.40 (134), 620kg, £818.40 (132).

Dairy cattle sold to £2,100 for a choice calved heifer from D Livingstone, Randalstown.

Leading prices: D Livingstone, Randalstown £2,100, P Kelly, Dungannon £1,740, S Fullerton, Bushmills £1,670, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £1,650, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,640, W J Bryson, Crumlin £1,580, R and W Burns, £1,500, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,400, R and W Burns, £1,370, J S and C S Hamilton, Greyabbey £2,310, John Patterson, Crumlin £1,290, J S and C S Hamilton £1,210, T and J Mackey £1,200.

Breeding cattle sold to £2,100 for an Angus bull from D Gillan, Garvagh, Hugh Gibson, Glenarm Angus bull sold at £2,050, cows with calves to £1,780 for a Lim cow with bull calf at foot.

Ruling prices: Mrs C Fleck, Clough Limousin cow and bull calf £1,780, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1720, R J Hill, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,350, Mrs L Greer, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,340, Eugene McLarnon, Carnlough Limousin cow £1,320, Mrs L Greer, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,300, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,300, M Montgomery, Kells Simmental cow and bull calf £1,300, Limousin cow and heifer calf £1,280, S Petticrew, Martinstown Hereford cow and bull calf £1,260, Mrs L Greer, Aberdeen Angus cow and bull calf £1,250, S Petticrew, Simmental cow and bull calf £1,210, David McClintock, Broughshane Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf £1,200, Richard Creith, Bushmills Stabiliser cow £1,180, David McClintock, Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf £1,050 and Richard Creith, Stabiliser cow £1,000.

220 lots in the calf ring sold to £500 for a strong Aberdeen Angus bull, heifer calves to £460 for a Limousin.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh Aberdeen Angus £500, Aberdeen Angus £490, T and M Erwin, Shanksbridge Simmental £475, A Scullion, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £465, Nigel McClure, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £460, T and M Erwin, Simmental £450, A Scullion, Belgiand Blue £450, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £450, J Ferguson, Straid (2) Friesian £450, T and M Erwin, Simmental, £435, A Scullin, Belgian Blue £430, T and M Erwin, Simmental, £415, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £410, J Ferguson, Friesian £410, T and M Erwin, Simmental £400, W E J Young, Randalstown Hereford £390, G Patton, Stranocum (2) Aberdeen Angus £380, M Park, Ballymena Limousin £380, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £380, T and M Erwin, Simmental £370 and G Patton (2) Aberdeen Angus £370.

Heifer calves sold to: J Smith, Templepatrick Limousin £460, Limousin £450, M Feeney, (4) Hereford £440, J Smith, South Devon £430, T and M Erwin, Shanksbridge (2) Simmental £420, J Smith, Limousin £415, A Scullin, Toomebridge Belgian Blue £400, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £400, J Smith, Limousin £400, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £385, Nigel McClure, Ballymoney Belgian Blue £385, R J White, Liscolman Limousin £385, Leslie Wilson, Aberdeen Angus £380, G Patton, Aberdeen Angus £360, A Scullin, Belgian Blue £360, William Crawford, Gracehill Belgian Blue £355, Belgian Blue £345, G Patton, Stranocum Aberdeen Angus £345 and T J and I Bell, Ballyclare Belgian Blue £340, Limousin £340.

Friesian bull calves sold to: J Ferguson Snr, Straid (2) £450, £410, J Smith, Templepatrick £335, J Ferguson (2) £320, (2) £310, £250, Alex Magee, Larne (6) £215, £190, G Devlin, Randalstown £175, Matt Millar, Randalstown £160, Alex Magee (2) £160, G Devlin, £160, William Crawford, Gracehill £155, P McGowan, Toomebridge £150 and T Herbinson, Randalstown £145.

An entry of 330 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bullocks sold to £690 over for a Charolais 460kg at £1,150 presented by A Douglas, Limavady.

Heifers sold to £780 over for a Charolais 460kg at £1,240 offered by the same seller.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

J K Davidson, Broughshane Simmental 270kg, £770 (285), D Glass, Ballymena (3) Charolais 290kg, £805 (277), R Montgomery, Kells (2) Charolais 240kg, £665 (277), J D Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 300kg, £825 (275), D Glass, Charolais 270kg, £720 (266), David Boyd, Knockagh (3) Saler 290kg, £765 (263), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 220kg, £580 (263), David Boyd, (2) Saler 230kg, £605 (263), J D Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 230kg, £600 (260) and R Montgomery, Kells Charolais 240kg, £605 (252).

301-350kgs

John Glenn, Lisburn Limousin 340kg, £990 (291), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £955 (289), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg, £910 (260), D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 320kg, £825 (257), John Glenn, Lisburn (2) Limousin 330kg, £850 (257), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg, £900 (257), Charolais 310kg, £785 (253), David Fleming, Templepatrick (3) Limousin 330kg, £830 (251), J McQuiston, Charolais 330kg, £825 (250), N W McConkey, Parkgate Simmental 320kg, £790 (246), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg, £845 (241) and H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 330kg, £790 (239).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 360kg, £960 (266), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 360kg, £945 (262), Limousin 380kg, £990 (260), Limousin 370kg, £960 (259), Limousin 410kg, £1,050 (256), H McAlister, Aghadowey Lakenvelder 360kg, £920 (255), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 360kg, £900 (250), S Douglas, Charolais 460kg, £1,150 (250), W J and R J Cuthbert, Ballycarry Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 370kg, £900 (243), S Douglas Charolais 440kg, £1,070 (243), S Hoy, Doagh Limousin 360kg, £875 (243), David Andrew, Templepatrick Limousin 400kg, £970 (242), N W McConkey, Parkgate (2) Simmental 380kg, £915 (240) and S Douglas, Charolais 390kg, £935 (239).

Heifers 0-300kgs

D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 140kg, £465 (332), S Hoy, Doagh Limousin 230kg, £660 (287), Robert McNinch, Larne (3) Limousin 230kg, £630 (273), G Gault, Doagh Limousin 270kg, £690 (255), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg, £660 (253), J McQuiston, Ballymoney Charolais 260kg, £660 (253), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Limousin 250kg, £625 (250), J McQuiston (2) Charolais 290kg, £720 (248), Ruaraigh Owens, Stoneyford (3) Aberdeen Angus 150kg, £370 (246) and D Glass, Ballymena Charolais 240kg, £590 (245).

301-350kgs

J and F McKinstry, Ballyclare Limousin 350kg, £860 (245), J McFetridge, Glenarm (2) Limousin 330kg, £810 (245), Denvir Logan, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 320kg £765 (239), D Glass, Ballymena (2) Charolais 320kg, £760 (237), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 350kg, £820 (234), J and D Colgan, Ballycastle Charolais 310kg, £705 (227), H McAlister, Aghadowey Limousin 350kg, £790 (225), M McAuley, Martinstown Limousin 340kg, £730 (214), John Glenn, Lisburn Limousin 350kg, £750 (214), T Livingstone, Ballymena Limousin 330kg, £695 (210), Drew Clements, Kilwaughter Belgian Blue 350kg, £735 (210), S Hoy, Doagh (2) Limousin 320kg, £670 (209) and C Balmer, Clough Charolais 350kg, £730 (208).

351kg and over

S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 460kg, £1,240 (269), Robert Bell, Nutts Corner Limousin 690kg, £900 (230), P McConnell, Ligoniel Limousin 380kg, £860 (226), McCready McCartney, Nutts Corner (2) Charolais 360kg, £800 (222), S Douglas, Limavady Charolais 430kg, £950 (220), Charolais 400kg, £880 (220), (2) Charolais 410kg, £880 (214), Robert McKeown, Broughshane Aubrac 370kg, £790 (213), Robert Hunter, Ballygally Limousin 370kg, £785 (212), Jean Hunter, Ballygally Limousin 370kg, £785 (212), P McConnell, Ligoniel Charolais 420kg, £885 (210), C Balmer, Clough Charolais 360kg, £750 (208), A McIlveen, Kells Simmental 430kg, £890 (207) and T Stewart, Cairncastle, Blonde d’Aquitaine 370kg, £760 (205).

Another good sale of breeding sheep on the evening of Monday, May 6 resulted in a steady trade.

Ewes and lambs sold to £230, leading prices as follows: B Cannon, Antrim 2 Dorset ewes and 4 lambs £230, R Hunter, Larne 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £225, John Boyd, Larne 8 Suffolk ewes and 15 lambs £218, R Davidson, Gleno 3 Mule ewes and 6 lambs £210, local farmer 3 Suffolk ewes and 6 lambs £208, P McIlrath, Ballymena 5 Mule ewes and 5 lambs £200, I Montgomery, Glenwherry 2 Mule ewes and 4 lambs £195, local farmer 1 Texel ewe and 3 lambs £190, M Currie, Antrim 4 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £190, J Boyd, Doagh 1 Texel ewe and 1 lamb £190, local farmer 3 Texel ewes and 6 lambs £185, J Stewart, Nutts Corner 2 Texel ewes and 4 lambs £185, William Rea, Nutts Corner 2 Suffolk ewes and 2 lambs £185, R Hunter, Larne 1 crossbred ewe and 2 lambs £180, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 2 Suffolk ewes and 3 lambs £180 and I Montgomery 2 Mule ewes and 2 lambs £180.

A smaller entry of 150 store heifers in Ballymena on Tuesday, May 7 resulted in a sharp trade.

Heifers sold to £640 over for a Limousin 520kg at £1,160 presented by Duncan Brothers, Antrim.

Bullocks sold to £605 over for a Simmental 530kg at £1,135 offered by Andrew McKnight, Antrim.

Heifers 0-500kgs

J Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 460kg, £1,040 (226), Charolais 420kg, £915 (217), Charolais 480kg, £1,020 (212), Duncan Brothers, Antrim Charolais 490kg, £1,020 (208), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 480kg, £995 (207), Duncan Brothers, Limousin 440kg, £900 (204), R J Linton, Limousin 490kg, £1,000 (204), B E Montgomery, Ballymena (3) Aberdeen Angus 290kg, £590 (203), R J Linton, Limousin 490kg, £995 (203), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), A and D Crooks, Glenarm Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), Sam Bonnar, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 450kg, £890 (197), G Wilson, Glenarm Limousin 420kg, £825 (196) and H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 500kg, £980 (196).

501kg and over

Duncan Brothers, Antrim Limousin 520kg, £1,160 (223), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 570kg, £1,165 (204), Duncan Brothers, Charolais 530kg, £1,080 (203), Limousin 590kg, £1,200 (203), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (200), (2) Charolais 560kg, £1,100 (196), Tom McBride, Toomebridge Charolais 570kg, £1,115 (195), Robert Robinson, Broughshane Limousin 520kg, £1,000 (192), R and S McMullan, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,095 (192), Robert Robinson, Limousin 580kg, £1,105 (190), Limousin 530kg, £1,000 (188), H Christie, Dunloy Charolais 600kg, £1,130 (188), Charolais 560kg, £1,050 (187), G Martin, Randalstown Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,120 (186) and Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 550kg, £1,025 (186).

Bulls/bullocks 0-500kgs

Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 440kg, £1,030 (234), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 440kg, £1,025 (233), Felix McKendry, Broughshane Charolais 490kg, £1,105 (225), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 500kg, £1,100 (220), Mrs O Jeffers, Limousin 500kg, £1,090 (218), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 460kg, £1,000 (217), J Fulton, Knockloughrim Charolais 480kg, £1,040 (216), local farmer Limousin 430kg, £930 (216), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Limousin 490kg, £1,000 (204), Mrs O Jeffers, Charolais 490kg, £1,000 (204), J Ferguson Snr, Straid Belgian Blue 500kg, £1,000 (200), Belgian Blue 500kg, £995 (199), Belgian Blue 500kg, £990 (198), G D Graham, Kells Stabiliser 410kg, £810 (197), Andrew McKnight, Antrim Limousin 480kg, £945 (196) and J Ferguson, Straid Belgian Blue 460kg, £890 (193).

501kg and over

Andrew McKnight, Antrim Simmental 530kg, £1,135 (214), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Limousin 520kg, £1,105 (212), A and D Crooks, Glenarm Limousin 540kg, £1,130 (209), Robert McCullough, Ballymena Charolais 560kg, £1,150 (205), J Ferguson Snr, Straid Belgian Blue 510kg, £1,045 (204), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 510kg, £1,045 (204), Bonnar Farms, Charolais 540kg, £1,080 (200), J Fulton, Knockloughrim Limousin 510kg, £1,015 (199), George Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 620kg, £1,220 (196), John Crawford, Gracehill Charolais 610kg, £1,200 (196), George Kernohan Blonde d’Aquitaine 560kg, £1,100 (196), R J Linton, Broughshane Limousin 550kg, £1,080 (196), Limousin 510kg, £1,000 (196), Bonnar Farms, Ballymena Charolais 590kg, £1,155 (195), R J Gage, Clough Limousin 530kg, £1,020 (192) and Mrs O Jeffers, Coagh Charolais 530kg, £1,015 (191).

An entry of 820 spring lambs in Ballymena resulted in an improved trade.

Spring lambs sold to 500p for a pen of 6 Texel 22kg at £110 presented by William McCroary, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £100.

Spring lambs (452)

Top prices per kg: William McCroary, Broughshane 6 Texel 22kg, £110 (500), Jennifer Irvine, Carrickfergus 5 Texel 21kg, £101.50 (483), K and L Beacom, Ballywalter 18 Texel 21kg, £101 (481), W R Blair, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 21kg, £100 (476), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 12 Charollais 23kg, £109 (473), E Clyde, Muckamore 8 Texel 22.5kg, £106.50 (473), A and D McAfee, Bushmills 11 Texel 21.5kg, £100 (465), Brendan McCoy, Toomebridge 13 Suffolk 21kg, £97.50 (464), J Irvine, Carrickfergus 1 Texel 20.5kg, £95 (463), Jennifer Irvine 17 Texel 20.5kg, £95 (463), John McConaghie, Glenarm 7 Dorset 20kg, £92 (460), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 2 Suffolk 24kg, £110 (458), R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 2 Suffolk 22.5kg, £103 (457), Joe Steede, Cullybackey 3 Suffolk 21kg, £96 (457), Stephen Toye, Kilrea 2 Suffolk 21.5kg, £98 (455) and W R Blair, Ballymoney 2 Suffolk 22kg, £100 (454).

Top prices per head: William McCroary, Broughshane 6 Texel 22kg, £110, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 2 Suffolk 24kg, £110, J and J Rea, Kilwaughter 12 Charollais 23kg, £109, E Clyde, Muckamore 8 Texel 22.5kg, £106.50, S McGowan, Ballymoney 4 Texel 24kg, £105, 3 Texel 24kg, £105, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 4 Suffolk 24.5kg, £105, M Wallace, Dunloy 5 Texel 25kg, £104, Kelly McConnell, Muckamore 2 Texel 25.5kg, £103.50, T and J Mackey, Ballynure 2 Dorset 25.5kg, £103, R C and J C Watson, Rasharkin 2 Suffolk 22.5kg, £103, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 2 Suffolk 23.5kg, £103, G J Coulter, Cookstown 28 Texel 23kg, £102, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 25 Dorset 24kg, £102, J B Adams, Cullybackey 2 Dorset 24kg, £102 and T Jackson, Broughshane 8 Texel 23.5kg, £102.

Fat ewes (256)

First quality

Suffolk - £80-£97

Texel - £75-£100

Crossbred - £77-£95

Blackface - £55-£76