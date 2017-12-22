Christmas fatstock show, sale and charity auction held at Ballymena Livestock Mart

Gleno Valley YFC and Ballymena Livestock Market held their annual Christmas beef and sheep show and sale on Thursday 30th November.

The Christmas lambs show and sale started the evening off with the beef following on swiftly behind.

Reserve supreme champion owned by Conn family. Limavady

Many thanks must go to Sam Carmichael from McKees Butchers of Maghera for judging the sheep event.

The main sponsor for this show was Ivan Jackson Butchers, Ballynure along with the breed clubs and societies.

The champion this year went to a pair of Texel Lambs from Graham Martin, Broughshane selling to £140 for 23.5kg bought by Jackson Butchers, Ballynure, and the reserve champion went to I McCaughern with a pair of Beltex 26kg for £190 bought again by Ivan Jackson Butchers

Other top prices: I McCaughern, Rasharkin Beltex 25kg, £170, E and J Gould, Ringsend, Charollais 27kg, £138, J Anderson, Bushmills, Beltex 25kg, £130, G Martin, Broughshane, Charollais 24kg, £125, J Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais 23.5kg, £122, J Harbinson, Limavady Beltex 20.5kg, £115, E and J Gould, Ringsend, Suffolk 29.5kg, £112, D Mullan, Ringsend, Beltex 30kg, £108, S Adams, Broughshane, Blackface £105, D Mullan, Ringsend, Charolllais 25kg, £98, T A Fenton, Rasharkin, Charollais 23kg, £92, S Adams, Broughshane, Blackface 29.5kg, £90, L Anderson, Kilwaughter, J Bristow, Portglenone, Texel 24.5kg, £88, 24.5kg, £88, M Moffett, Broughshane, Dorset 25.5kg, £85, D Johnston, Glenarm, Mule, 23.5kg, £83, A Blaney, Cushendun, Blackface 24kg, £82, L and M Blaney, Cushendun, Blackface 23kg, £81.

As the sheep judging took place in one part of the yard the annual beef show kicked off at 1.00pm in another part with an impressive entry of over 40 outstanding show cattle. The event was a huge success.

Many thanks to judges Steven and Keith Williamson, Benburb, along with all of the sponsors who once again were more than generous.

These sponsors included Newport Collection, Clare Vet Group, Danske Bank, Bank of Ireland, Moore Concretes, Ballinaskeagh Grains, D J McKee and Sons, Agri Lloyd and Jacksons Butchers.

Judging kicked off at 1.00pm with the butchers best champion sponsored by Clare Vet Group.

Judge Steven Williamson awarded champion to M and B Johnston, Toomebridge, with a Belgian Blue heifer weighing 580kg.

This was later sold for £2,600 to John Jackson of Jacksons Butchers, Ballynure.

Supreme champion sponsored by Newport Collection was later judged by Keith Williamson.

The shortlisted cattle consisting of breed champions were judged in front of a full house in the main sale ring.

Champion was awarded to the Conn family, Limavady with a Belgian Blue heifer selling to £2,400 to Sam Carmichael, McKee’s Butchers, Maghera.

Reserve champion sponsored by Newport Collection went to another Belgian Blue heifer.

This was again shown by the Conn family, Limavady and sold for £3,000 to James Alexander, Jalex.

Breed champion awards and sponsors

Charolais – Bank of Ireland

M Reid, Dungannon

Reserve

A Purcell, Castlerock

Limousin – Bank of Ireland

R Millar, Moneymore

Reserve

J C B Commercial, Newtownards

British Vlue – Moore Concretes

Conn family, Limavady (supreme champion)

Reserve

A and K Rea, Straid

British Blonde – Ballinaskeagh Grains

I Wilson, Islandmagee

Reserve

M and B Johnston, Toomebridge

Native breed – D J McKee and Sons

M and B Johnston, Toomebridge

(Shorthorn)

Any other breed – Agri Lloyd

I Wilson, Islandmagee

(Parthenaise)

YFC CLASS – Danske Bank

Conn Family, Limavady

RESERVE

I Wilson, Islandmagee

After the cattle judging was completed, Laura Ervine took center stage and judged the young handler’s. A great turnout of 12 years and younger led the way and showed great experience for their tender years with the youngest competitor Kile Diamond winning first in the junior class. This was followed by the 13/16 year old class with Ryan Erskine, a member of Gleno Valley Young Farmer’s club winning senior handler. The overall champion Young Handler went to the Junior Handler, Kile Diamond.

A very successful sale of cattle followed and saw furious bidding from regional butchers and buyers resulting in high prices throughout as follows:

After the cattle and sheep where all sold Ballymena Livestock and Gleno Valley Young Farmers held their annual Charity Christmas Show and Sale. Along with Markethill Livestock Market, the money raised from the night was donated to Children’s Heartbeat Trust to purchase a new echocardiogram machine dedicated for children at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast. This machine will help in treatment with children with heart problems throughout Northern Ireland. The inspiration for the charity came from customer Mr Richard Powell whose family had received fantastic support from the charity during one of his children’s heart illness.

At the most recent count the total money raised is £31450.00 which includes all sale entry fees, sale commission, staff wages and charity auction proceeds. On behalf of Ballymena Livestock Market we would like to thank everyone who donated auction and raffle prizes and everyone who donated and bid so generously for auction items. The overwhelming kindness and generosity of the farming community continues to amaze us and we are truly grateful for all the support.

A very successful sale of cattle followed and saw furious bidding from regional butchers and buyers resulting in high prices throughout as follows:

R Powell, Keady, Simmental heifer, £1,800, this animal was kindly donated to the charity and was bought by C McAllister, Lakeview Meats, Crumlin, I J and A Wilson, Larne, Belgian Blue heifer 580kg, £1,595 (275), M Johnston, Toomebridge, Shorthorn heifer 620kg, £1,705 (275) B McAllister, Kells, Limousin heifer 510kg, £1,387 (272) I J and A Wilson, Larne, Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer 580kg, £1,519 (262) M Johnston, Toomebridge Blonde D’Aquitaine heifer 630kg, £1,638 (260) W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Belgian Blue heifer 710kg, £1,824 (257) G Corrie, Newtownards Limousin heifer 580kg, £1,479 (255) M Johnston, Toomebridge Limousin heifer 650kg, £1,657 (255) M Johnston, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue heifer 640kg, £1,632 (255) I McCaughern, Rasharkin, Charolais heifer 580kg, £1,450 (250), H Hall, Dungannon, Charolais heifer 650kg, £1,625 (250) E Loughran Cookstown, Limousin heifer 580kg, £1,450 (250) W J Ervine, Newtownabbey, Limousin heifer 540kg, £1,350 (250) L Conn, Limavady, Belgian Blue heifer 630kg, £1,575 (250) L Ervine, Newtownabbey, Limousin heifer 580kg, £1,403 (242) I J and A Wilson, Larne, Parthenais heifer 540kg, £1,306 (242) W J Ervine, Newtownabbey Limousin bull 540kg, £1,301 (241) L Ervine, Newtownabbey, Limousin heifer 580kg, £1,392 (240) M Johnston, Toomebridge, Belgian Blue heifer £1,368 (240) J M Morrison, Armoy, Limousin bull 480kg, £1,128 (235) M Johnston, Toomebridge, Limousin bull 600kg, £1,410 (235) R Workman, Larne, Charolais bull 580kg, £1,357 (234).

