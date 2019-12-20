Christmas magic in Coleraine with free visits to The North Coast Post Office

Christmas celebrations are set to be extra special in Coleraine this year as the town has been chosen to host the North Pole Post Office.

The development was confirmed this week by Santa Claus’s secretary, who said that he was so impressed by the letters he received from the town’s boys and girls in the past that he wanted to give them all a very exciting festive treat.

Caitlin Harten from Seacon, Ballymoney, posts her letter to Santa at the Nort Coast Post Office. Picture: Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

The North Coast Post Office, located in the former HMV premises in the Diamond Centre, promises to instil Christmas magic in all those who visit.

Follow the mini Christmas Tree trail to meet the fantastical Post Master Elf Berry Glitterpants and his friends or spend some time making arts and crafts and listening to the Elves as they share their secrets about how to make reindeer’s favourite food.

At the Christmas stable meet the ponies and goats, or if you’re very lucky, you might even meet Dancer, one of Santa Claus’s reindeer.

This very special guest is expected to visit Coleraine with his handler as they plan their Christmas Eve travel arrangements.

Most importantly of all, write down your Christmas wishes in your letter to Santa and hand-deliver it before you leave. No need to worry about your list getting mixed up or lost in the post.

As everyone knows, North Pole Elves are very busy at this time of year, sorting all of Santa’s mail and making thefabulous toys which arrive on Christmas Day.

Due to Santa’s kind spirit and generosity, the amazing news for everyone is that the Elf Post Master has said that the North Pole Post Office on the North Coast will be open to the public this weekend.

Saturday 21st from 2pm to 5pm

Sunday 22nd from 2pm to 5pm

As part of the countdown to Christmas, there’ll be some very special surpriseguests visiting the Post Office so please keep checking the ‘Our Coleraine’ Facebook page for the latest news and updates.

The North coast Post Office is the latest project brought to you by Coleraine Business Improvement District.

On behalf of all the organisations that make up Coleraine BID we would like to thank everyone for visiting and supporting our town during 2019.

They look forward to welcoming you again during the Christmas period and we hope you enjoy all the projects and initiatives we have created so far.