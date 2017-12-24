Christmas shows and sales at Ballymena

There were 56 dairy cattle at the annual Christmas show in Ballymena which was sponsored by Danske Bank, with Seamus McCormick in attendance. The show was judged by Mrs Janet Whitlow, Lanarkshire who selected as her champion a calved heifer belonging to Sam Wallace, Broughshane.

This heifer went on to sell for the top price of £2,420. Show results:

Calved heifer (first, champion) and second (reserve champion), Sam Wallace, third T and R T Martin, Craigavon, fourth D Blelock, Crumlin.

Calved cow: First and second Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod, third D Blelock, fourth Jos Adams, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: Sam Wallace, Broughshane £2,420, A Hoey, Glenwherry £2,270, D Blelock, Muckamore £2,200, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod £2,080, Sam Wallace £1,880, T and R T Martin, Craigavon £1,820, D Blelock, Muckamore £1,780, £1,700, Sam Wallace £1,670, J and M Wilson, Broughshane £1,670, Joe Adams, Ballymena £1,660, M W Patterson, Ballynahinch £1,640, Mrs C Annett, Hillsborough £1,630, David Donnan, Donaghadee £1,620, Matthew Bruce, Bellaghy £1,600, Joe Adams £1,580, Matthew Bruce, £1,560, Brian Paisley, Ballynure £1,530, Andrew McCullough, Hillsborough £1,520, Thomas Carlisle £1,500.

The annual Christmas show and sale of dropped calves took place on Friday past. Thanks must go to the judge, Mr Norman Callaghan, and the sponsors for the show: Fane Valley Stores.

Champion heifer calf went to R J T Fleming, Templepatrick for a Simmental selling through the ring for £440 and champion bull calf went to Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner for a Charolais at £480.

260 lots in the calf ring sold well to £480 for a Charolaisbull (two months). A month old Belgian Blue bull sold for £410. Heifer calves sold to £460 for a Belgian Blue (three months).

Bull calves sold to: Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £480 (first), W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £410, H Millar, Antrim Belgian Blue £410, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £400, H Millar, Antrim £400, Robin Bingham, Nutts Corner Charolais £400 (2nd), Ganaway farms, Millisle (2) Fleckvieh £395, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £390, Alan White, Mosside Belgian Blue £390, Ganaway Farms, Fleckvieh £385, Belgian Blue £385, GM Kernohan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £380, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin £370, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £365, Ganaway farms, Fleckvieh £355, D Wharry, Glenarm Aberdeen Angus £365, John Cameron, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £350, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £350, Ganaway farms Fleckvieh £350.

Heifers calves sold to: F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Belgian Blue £460, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £440 (first), Declan McKillop, Loughgiel Hereford £380, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £360, F G and T McMullan, Broughshane Fleckvieh £350, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Shorthorn £335, T Herbinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £330 (2), Alan McReynolds, Stewartstown Hereford £320, B Alexander Belgian Blue £320, Declan McKillop Limousin £320, John Cameron, Broughshane Aberdeen Angus £315, F G and T McMullan, Belgian Blue £310, T J Turtle, Broughshane Belgian Blue £310, John Cameron, Broughshane (2) Aberdeen Angus £305, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £300.