City of Derry YFC giving a Helping Hand at CC2C

On Saturday, July 6 members of City of Derry YFC were kept very busy at Country Comes to City which is one of the biggest country events held in Ebrington Square Londonderry from 4.30pm until 11pm.

It was a great night with Derek Ryan headlining the event alongside Mike Denver, Johnny Brady and Alish McBride.

Lynne Montgomery member of City of Derry YFC and Louise from Institute Football Club collecting tickets at the gates

Five club members, Tom Parkhill, Ryan Kelly, Jemma Gamble and Lynne and Emma Montgomery helped collect tickets at the gates and go round with collection buckets throughout the large crowd.

A great evening was had by all and even the weather stayed dry as the public jived the night away.

On the Sunday morning members headed back to the square to help gather all the litter and take down posters and banners and security fences.

On Monday, July 22 club members Tom Parkhill, Jemma Gamble and Emma Montgomery arrived at Ebrington Square to receive a cheque from Country Comes to City as City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club was one of the chosen charities alongside neighbouring Dungiven Young Farmers’ Club.

Tom Parkhill (club leader) and Ryan Kelly directing the public

City of Derry YFC were privileged to have been given the opportunity yet again to help out for the third year running of Country Comes to City.

Emma Montgomery (club secretary) Tom Parkhill (club leader) and Jemma Gamble receiving cheque from Country Comes to City representatives in Ebrington Square

Club members Ryan Kelly, Scott Montgomery, Tom Parkhill, Jordan Dixon and Mark Dixon