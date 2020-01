A great morning was had on Saturday, December 7 as crowds gathered to support City of Derry YFC at their Big Breakfast in Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason from 7.30am until 11am.

On behalf of the club organisers would like to thank Bready Cricket Club for the use of their premises and facilities.

McNeely family outing enjoying the festive atmopshere

A huge thank you to family, friends, supporters and members for coming along enjoying an Ulster Fry and the festive atmosphere.

Thanks to everyone who donated items/goods to fulfil the Ulster Fry.

Members Jemma Gamble (assistant secretary), Tom Parkhill (club leader) and Emma Montgomery (club secretary) promoting Country Comes to City 2020 at Big Breakfast.