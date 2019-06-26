City of Derry YFC present Stock at the Docks at Lisahally Market, Temple Road, Londonderry from 6.30pm until 9pm on Friday, June 28.

This will be a family fun event for all ages. Free entry event with bouncy castle, an inflatable obstacle course, kidz farm, livestock judging, barbecue, a raffle and lots more. All proceeds is in aid of MS Society.

In the raffle there are many prizes to be won such as a hamper kindly donated by W J Chambers with lots of items/products, Primrose on the Quay £30 voucher for afternoon tea for two donated by Ellen McCollum and a pedal kids tractor donated by Montgomery Toy and Farm Supplies.

A strip for a £1 or 6 for £5.

These are available to purchase from any committee member.

For any more information contact club secretary Emma Montgomery on 07510084936 or club leader Tom Parkhill on 07706388296.