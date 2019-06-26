City of Derry YFC present Stock at the Docks

Pictured are City of Derry YFC members Emma Montgomery and Rachel Chambers with one of the donations for the raffle
City of Derry YFC present Stock at the Docks at Lisahally Market, Temple Road, Londonderry from 6.30pm until 9pm on Friday, June 28.

This will be a family fun event for all ages. Free entry event with bouncy castle, an inflatable obstacle course, kidz farm, livestock judging, barbecue, a raffle and lots more. All proceeds is in aid of MS Society.

In the raffle there are many prizes to be won such as a hamper kindly donated by W J Chambers with lots of items/products, Primrose on the Quay £30 voucher for afternoon tea for two donated by Ellen McCollum and a pedal kids tractor donated by Montgomery Toy and Farm Supplies.

A strip for a £1 or 6 for £5.

These are available to purchase from any committee member.

For any more information contact club secretary Emma Montgomery on 07510084936 or club leader Tom Parkhill on 07706388296.