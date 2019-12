On Monday, November 1 Orlagh and Andrew from Ulster Wildlife came along to City of Derry YFC to share a presentation with club members about biodiversity and invasive species.

As City of Derry YFC has now completed their Bronze Eco Club they have moved on to Silver.

Adam and Craig Foster concentrating on making their feeder

The red Squirrels are very popular around the Londonderry area so members thought it would be great to make red squirrels feeders and then donate them on the same night to Caroline from the North West Red Squirrel Group.