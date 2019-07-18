City of Derry YFC ‘Stock at the Dock’ is a roaring success for all involved

The ‘Stock at the Docks’ event is over for another year and what a great success it was.

A great crowd of people came together at Lisahally Market, Londonderry on Friday, June 28 to take part in City of Derry YFC Stock at the Docks event.

Jemma Gamble, assistant secretary, selling raffle tickets to Megan Patterson, Kyle Wilson and Sam Patterson

The aim of the event, was to provide an evening where the entire community, but particularly those from the local rural area could come together and celebrate the rural way of life.

As a result, the main attraction was a stock judging event where those present had an opportunity to judge sheep, beef and dairy cattle on the basis of their production potential.

Thanks go to Ian Thompson, Wendy Canning and Robert and Steen Lowry for bringing along their livestock for the public and community to judge.

Also to Gordon Crockett for letting the public guess the weight of the ewe and lamb.

Kidz Farm feeding time with the guinea pigs

Well done to the stock - judging winners:

Dairy - David Oliver

Sheep - Courtney McNeely

Beef - Sam Killen

Olivia Killen, Isaac Robb and John Killen enjoying the bouncy castle

Overall winner - Richie Devine

Winner of guess weight of ewe and lamb - Robert Matthewson

A number of trade stands were also in attendance: Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic, Eakin Bros Ltd, NFU Mutual, Fane Valley Stores, Kilco, Montgomery Farm Toys and Farm Supplies and D and M Farm Services.

City of Derry YFC would like to thank these businesses for coming along to add to the atmosphere of the evening.

Stock judging prize winners along with club secretary Emma Montgomery and club leader Tom Parkhill

The club could not recommend Kidz Farm and 5 Star Bouncy Castles enough for their fantastic entertainment.

To finish the evening they had various raffle prizes up for grabs.

Thanks to W and J Chambers for donating the hamper, Montgomery Farm Toys and Farm Supplies for donating the toy pedal tractor, Robert Black for donating a screwdriver and socket set and Ellen McCollum donated a £30 voucher for Primrose on the Quay.

Congratulations to all the lucky winners.

During the evening people enjoyed a tasty bite from the barbecue and even some ice cream with a flake.

The club would like to extend their thanks to Richard Beattie for the use of the premises.

David Oliver representative from NFU Mutual along with club secretary Emma Montgomery at the NFU Mutual stand

Thanks to all family, friends and supporters of the club who came along to make it such a success.

Last but not least special thanks to their hardworking and dedicated members who helped before, during and after the event as it wouldn’t have been made possible without you.

Bouncy castle fun

Club members Russell Kelly, Jordan Dixon, Ben Buchanan, Blair Killen and Tom Parkhill helping out at club event

Concentration for the pubic as they judge the dairy, beef and sheep categories

Club members Tom Lynch, Adam Moore, Jack Thompson and Ben Buchanan enjoying catching up