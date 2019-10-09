City of Derry Young Farmers’ Club hold charity wax night at Bready Cricket Club

Lots of people, young and old attended City of Derry Young Farmers‘ Club charity wax night on Saturday, September 28at Bready Cricket Club in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

To kick off the night members had Mildred Killen and Co who provided a tasty hot supper.

Lowry McCollum laughing through the pain

A special mention to Lowry McCollum, Tom Parkhill (Club Secretary), Ben Christie, Graeme Killen, Stuart Killen and Noel Gordon who were brave to face the dreaded hot wax.

Thanks to beautician Olivia Gourley from OG Beauty and her assistant Chloe Boyd for carrying out the waxing.

Also thanks to Catherine Rankin for donating a Mint Aero Cake for the raffle prize.

Congratulations to Davey Robb who was the lucky winner. A big thank you to Bready Cricket Club and staff for the use of the premises and facilities enabling this charity wax night to be a success.