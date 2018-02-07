Claire seals a triple triumph at BEA ceremony

Dromore girl Claire Beckett has secured two prestigious awards recognising her outstanding educational performance.

The British Education Awards (BEA) have been established to promote excellence in British education, recognising the value and importance of education and learning as the foundation to a good quality of life and for the future success of the Nation.

The unique award ceremony is designed to celebrate students who have excelled at their level of study, with the categories including; GCSE, A-Level, Vocational and Degree, as well as having also excelled outside of academia, for example in sport, music and voluntary work.

In a first for CAFRE, Claire Beckett, the top student in the 2017 BSc Agricultural Technology honours degree course, delivered jointly with Queens University Belfast, in addition to winning special college prizes for her performance, has gone on to secure two prestigious awards recognising her outstanding educational performance.

Claire was the winner of the Farming Life/Danske Bank ‘Young Farmer/Student of the Year’ in October 2017 and has been further honoured by winning at the recent British Education Awards!

Currently working as a Dairy Technical Support Coordinator at Trouw Nutrition. Ireland, Claire was named winner of the Northern Ireland BEA2018 Degree category and was presented with her award at a ceremony held on Wednesday 31 January in the Hilton Hotel, Deansgate, Manchester.

Claire exemplifies the spirit of the British Education Awards and is already putting her education to good use in the Northern Ireland agricultural industry.