Claragh Bridge Vintage Club memorial event

The Claragh Bridge Vintage Vehicle Club organised their annual road run on May 3rd from Oasis, in memory of Hugh McClean from Ballykinlar whose son Aidan is a member of the club.

The McClean family selected the Motor Neurone charity, as they supported the family during Hugh’s illness. A large turnout of 140 tractors and 50 cars raised £2700 for the charity, with generous donations from visitors and vehicle drivers. On their return to the Oasis Centre they all enjoyed refreshments provided by the ladies of the club.

During vehicle registration, vehicle drivers were presented with a plaque in memory of Hugh McClean.

The club members were very pleased with the event and the chairman Mr Liam Quinn, thanked everyone for their support for the evening and that preparations are being made for the annual show on the 27th July at Claragh Bridge on the B175 road. The Club has rebuilt their Jones Cub baler to original condition over the winter months for their 16th annual show along with other new events to make the day an enjoyable family day for all.

The club invites everyone to this traditional fun packed day. Further information may be obtained from the club’s facebook page.