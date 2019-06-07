Classic Missy Belle retains her crown

Classic Missy Belle was awarded the female and supreme Blonde championship, retaining her title won in 2018, at the British Blonde National Show hosted in basking sunshine at the 151st Balmoral Show.

The January 2016 born female was exhibited by the Ivaniskey herd owned by the McElroy family, Dromara, County Down and was also the winner of the junior cow class.

Commenting on the standard of stock the judge Mr John Gibb, of the Broomley herd Northumberland remarked on “possibly the best turnout of pedigree Blonde cattle I have had the pleasure of viewing anywhere in the UK” and went on to congratulate all exhibitors on making a memorable show.

The NI Blonde Cattle club were pleased to welcome breeders Des Greene and Oliver Naughton from The Irish Blonde Society to compete at Balmoral for the first time, and hope that this can re-occur in the future.

Claiming the male and reserve supreme champion awards was the homebred, April 2017 born Shanvalley Nelson, exhibited by Savage Bros and son, Ballynahinch, County Down having earlier won the senior bull class.

The junior championship was scooped by the McElroy family with their homebred heifer Ivaniskey Oda. Born in January 2018 she had previously won the very competitive junior heifer class and just pipped the winner of the junior bull class and reserve junior champion, Ballygowan Ohio bred and exhibited by David Gibson, Ballygowan, County Down.

Ballymacan Blondes owned by Alexander and Roger Johnston Clogher, County Tyrone exhibited Ballymacan Hazel with bull calf Ballymacan Otis at foot, winners of the senior cow class.

May 2017 born Hillhead Nadia from the Rodger’s family, Dromara, County Down took the red rosette in the senior heifer class whilst H D Dorman & family, Dungannon, County Tyrone were awarded the intermediate female title with Coole Lacie.

To mark the occasion of the British Blonde National Show taking part at Balmoral show in 2019 two special classes were commissioned. The first of these was a calf class for pedigree registered calves both male and female. This class was won by July 2018 born heifer calf Silverwood Ocean, bred and exhibited by the McKnight family, Newry, County Down. The second class was a commercial class open to animals sired by a pedigree Blonde bull. ‘Brownie’ exhibited by Lucy Rodgers on behalf of the Rodgers family took the title along with the Blonde commercial championship. Lucy was also awarded the junior and overall champion young handler award at this year’s show, a fantastic personal achievement for Lucy.

Following the judging breeders, families and friends enjoyed a wonderful meal in the RUAS members room where the awards were presented to their winners by the judge. All exhibitors were presented with commemorative plaques kindly donated by the Johnston family as well as mementos provided by the British Blonde Society to mark the occasion of the British Blonde National Show.

The NI Blonde Cattle Club wish to extend a huge word of thanks and congratulations to all exhibitors, friends and family who helped make the show such a resounding success as well as to Bo Davidson for taking photographs.

The NI Blonde Cattle are hosting a pedigree herds competition in July 2019. For further information and entry forms please contact Alan Carson 07803157366.

Specials

BOCM Silcock trophy for the champion British Blonde & The National Show trophy for the champion British Blonde presented by the McElroy family – Classic Missy Belle, Ivaniskey Blondes.

Wilson perpetual cup & the Jeremy Paynter challenge cup for the best exhibitor bred British Blonde – Shanvalley Nelson, Shanvalley Blondes.

Paul McGarry trophy for the junior champion & the NI perpetual challenge trophy for the National Show junior champion & the FIERBA trophy for the best heifer under 2 years old – Ivaniskey Oda, Ivaniskey Blondes.

Irish Club Cup for the winner of the senior cow class – Ballymacan Hazel, Ballymacan Blondes.

Gary Morgan memorial trophy for the winner of the junior cow class – Classic Missy Belle, Ivaniskey Blondes

Andrews Perpetual Challenge Cup for the winner of the senior heifer class – Hillhead Nadia, Hillhead Blondes.

Hillhead trophy for the winner of the intermediate heifer class – Coole Lacie, Coole Blondes.

DSB Farm Supplies Perpetual Trophy for the winner of the junior heifer class – Ivaniskey Oda, Ivaniskey Blondes.

Drumraymond Perpetual Cup for the winner of the senior bull class – Shanvalley Nelson, Shanvalley Blondes.

MR Rodgers Perpetual trophy for the winner of the junior bull class – Ballygowan Ohio, Ballygowan Blondes.

Carol Johnston Shield for the winner of the calf class – Silverwood Ocean, Silverwood Blondes.

Saville Tractors Trophy for the best pair of British Blondes – Shanvalley Blondes.

Classes

Cow, born on or before 31st December 2015, in calf or in milk - 1st Ballymacan Hazel.

Cow or heifer, born in 2016, in calf or in milk – 1st Classic Missy Belle, 2nd Shanvalley Mona

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2017, and on or before 30th June 2017 – 1st Hillhead Nadia, 2nd Silverwood Nat, 3rd Hillhead Natalie, 4th Shanvalley Navida.

Heifer, born on or after 1st July 2017, and on or before 31st December 2017 – 1st Coole Lacie, 2nd Scaughmolin Lollipop, 3rd Coole Libby, 4th Moneyscalp Nancy.

Heifer, born on or after 1st January 2018 – 1st Ivaniskey Oda, 2nd Stonelea Mandy, 3rd Shanvalley Orella, 4th Ballygowan Olive, 5th Silverwood Oriel.

Bull, born on or before 31st December 2017 – 1st Shanvalley Nelson, 2nd Drumnafern Noel.

Bull, born on or after 1st January 2018 – 1st Ballygowan Ohio, 2nd Drumnafern OJ, 3rd Shanvalley Omari, 4th Silverwood Otis

Calf, born on or after 1st July 2018 – 1st Silverwood Ocean, 2nd Ivaniskey Old Kentucky, 3rd Shanvalley OJ, 4th Stonelea Mascot

Pair of Animals – 1st Shanvalley Blondes, 2nd Coole Blondes, 3rd Ivaniskey Blondes.