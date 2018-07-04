Classic tractor sales soar thanks to auction experts

A vintage tractor auction has raised more than £300,000 thanks to the expertise of one of the country’s leading rural land specialists.

When well-known haulier, farmer and vintage collector, Allen Brown, decided to retire, he enlisted the help of Bell Ingram to auction off his impressive collection of agriculture equipment.

Allen had run a highly successful haulage firm in Ripon, North Yorkshire, and amassed an impressive collection of tractors over many years in business.

156 items were listed at the auction, including 58 tractors and two combine harvesters and a host of more unique items such as turnip snaggers, root choppers and mangles.

The sale took place in Thirsk, North Yorkshire, with bidders travelling from across Britain to try to get their hands on some of the bespoke items.

Derek Tyson, Thirsk-based Partner at Bell Ingram and auctioneer at the sale, said: “We knew that the auction would see the complete, 25 year collection of tractors and farming equipment go up for sale.

“So it was particularly pleasing that the day was such a tremendous success. The car park was filled by nine in the morning and by the time everyone was in from the overspill car park, there must have been at least 1000 people in attendance.

“The planning for the sale paid off and the knowledge of the different lots helped ensure that we were able to have a really successful sale where both the customer and the bidders went home happy.”

The sale presented buyers with a unique opportunity to purchase a variety of classic tractors and machinery, some restored to a high standard and others in genuine, original condition.

Some of the earliest items up for auction included a turnip gapper, originally used for thinning turnips, as well as a Bamlett cutter bar, which would have been used to hitch up to a horse.

Vintage tractors included a 1920s Rock Island and an original Fordson prototype while some of the more modern offerings came from recognisable names such as Ford and John Deere.

