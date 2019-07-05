Clay target shooters take aim at world class sporting

More than 1,100 clay target shooters have their sights set high as they compete in the ICTSF World English Sporting Championships, which is being hosted in Ireland for the first time.

The 2019 Championships are being supported by animal nutrition company A-One Feeds, part of the Devenish Group. All courses have been set by the current ICTSF World Champion and former Olympic Gold medallist Richard Faulds MBE.

Welcomed at the International Opening Ceremony last night, countries represented in the competition include Ireland, England, Scotland, Wales, South Africa, USA, Australia, Russia, France, Canada, Denmark, Poland and France – all hopeful to make the podium on Saturday, July 6.

Shooters will have the unique opportunity to compete at The Devenish Lands at Dowth, a stunning 500-acre parkland estate on Ireland’s ancient east coast, with its many wooded valleys and hills running alongside the River Boyne, making it an ideal location for the rural sport.

Commenting, Dan Day, A-One Feeds sales and marketing director, said: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to support this flagship sporting event and warmly welcome all the shooters. We have no doubt it will be a fantastic couple of days on the field and we hope they enjoy shooting in the beautiful historic setting of Dowth.”

Devenish’s Manager of ecology, David Dillon added: “Feedback from the competitors, spectators and vendors has been very positive so far. There is a real buzz and feel good factor around the course and the trade village. We are all very much looking forward to the final on Saturday and I’d like to wish all of the competitors the best of luck.”

Conor Mooney, Irish Clay Target Shooting Association (ICTSA) president said: "We are honoured to be chosen as the 2019 hosts of this world class sporting event. It is an amazing opportunity to showcase to the world what Ireland has to offer not just in terms of shooting sports but also through our unique heritage, culture, trade and tourism.

"We look forward to following the competition closely and hope all participants have a wonderful time over the course of the weekend,” Mr Mooney said.

The competition is open to shooters of all abilities and experience, with class and category prizes giving entrants at all levels the opportunity to compete to win.

Outside of the competition itself, visitors to Dowth will have the opportunity to explore the trade village, with exhibitors showcasing sport’s leading brands as well as artisan foods, country clothing and much more.