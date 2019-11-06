Clean sweep at Autumn sale

Blonde breeders were delighted when they recorded a 100% clearance of pedigree shown bulls at the autumn show and sale in Dungannon Farmers mart on Friday past with a healthy average of £2440.

Top price of £3000 was secured by Colin Todd for his sole entry Pinehill Orion, sired by Pinehill Goldenballs.

Reserve Hillhead Obtuse

This 15 month old bull weighed in at 650kgs and earlier stood third in the pre sale show, was bought by Brian McGartland of the Drumnafern herd, Dungannon, County Tyrone.

The event was kindly sponsored by Ballygawley Vets. The pre sale judging was in the capable hands of young breeder Molly Bradley who selected both the champion and reserve champion from the Hillhead herd owned by the Rodgers family.

Hillhead Officer, sired by Allacott Herbert and weighing in at 830kgs was awarded the supreme championship. This smart sixteen month old bull was purchased for £2600 by the Johnston family to join their Ballymacan herd in Clogher, County Tyrone.

Reserve champion, Hillhead Obtuse also sired by Herbert was purchased by Mr. Kelly from County Down for £2700.

Champion Hillhead Officer

Brian McGartland turned from purchaser to vendor when he sold the 4th placed Drumnafern OJ for £2100 to Dessie Greene of the Scaughmolin herd, who had travelled up from County Wexford.

Many thanks to all vendors and purchasers and to Bo Davidson for photographs.