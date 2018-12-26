Clean sweep for Cherryvalley herd at the Shorthorn annual dinner

Local Beef Shorthorn breeders enjoyed their annual dinner and prize giving recently in the Greenvale Hotel, Cookstown.

Special guest for the evening was Sam Coleman, well known livestock breeder and judge for the herd competition.

Sam gave an excellent slide presentation using photographs of all the herds he had visited before moving on to the presentation of prizes.

It proved a memorable evening for the Cherryvalley herd owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald from Crumlin.

The herd was represented by herd manager Stephen Williamson and not only scooped the overall championship but also a majority of the section awards, including stock bull, brood cow, bull calf and group of heifers.

Reserve overall went to the Mullaglass herd of Richard Henning who also lifted the junior bull award.

A new feature of the competition was the commercial herd section for those suckler producers using a Beef Shorthorn bull.

This was a close contest with the eventual winner being Glenarm Estate represented by Bryan Wilson.

Runner up was well known commercial cattle producer David Henderson from Lisbellaw.

Champion herd: Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald

Reserve champion herd: Mullaglass, R Henning

Large herd: 1st Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald; 2nd Mullaglass, R Henning; 3rd Cooper, T McGuigan

Small Herd: 1st Glebefarm, A Shaw; 2nd Priestland, S McCollum; 3rd Newtownbutler, J Mohan

Brood cow: 1st Croobview Denise, Dr P Fitzgerald; 2nd Mullaglass Lass, R Henning; 3rd Priestland Crocus, S McCollum

Stock bull: 1st Creaga Logic, Dr P Fitzgerald; 2nd Glasgeivnagh Willow 15th, S Cosgrove; 3rd Ballyart Lucky, T McGuigan

Junior bull: 1st Mullaglass Lexus, R Henning; 2nd Laird of Longfield, A Shaw; 3rd Tullyjac Lightning, R Henderson

Bull calf (large herd): 1st Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald; 2nd Croobview, D Bailey; 3rd Cooper, T McGuigan

Bull calf (small herd): 1st Stolan, J McConaghie; 2nd Priestland, S McCollum; 3rd Newtownbutler, J Mohan

Champion bull calf: Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald; Reserve: Croobview, D Bailie

Heifer calf (large herd): 1st Croobview, D Bailey ; 2nd Cooper, T McGuigan; 3rd Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald

Heifer calf (small herd): 1st Glebefarm, A Shaw; 2nd Magherone, C Clarke; 3rd Drummond, T Reid

Champion heifer calf: Glebefarm, A Shaw; Reserve: Croobview, D Bailie

Group of heifers: 1st Cherryvalley, Dr P Fitzgerald; 2nd Croft, R Henderson; 3rd Stolan, J McConaghie

Cow family: 1st Crocus, S McCollum; 2nd Lady Annetta, R Henning; 3rd Delia, J McConaghie

Commercial herd: 1st B Wilson, Glenarm Estate; 2nd D Henderson, Lisbellaw; 3rd W Martin, Broughshane