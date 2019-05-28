Clean-sweep for Hallow Holsteins

County Wexford herd owners Philip and Linda Jones had a clean-sweep in the Holstein section at the 151st Balmoral Show, writes Julie Hazelton.

Mr and Mrs Jones, who own the noted 80-cow Hallow Holstein prefix, claimed the supreme, reserve and honourable mention awards in the championship line-up. Later in the day they also secured the interbreed dairy championship, and the prize for the best group of three.

John McLean from the Priestland Herd, Bushmills, with the second placed second calver Priestland 5932 Sammy Dellia. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Holstein judge David Hodgson from the award-winning Wormanby Herd in Carlisle tapped out the winning trio from a short lead of five first prize winners.

“The standard in each class has been outstanding, My overall winners have dairy character, strength through the front end, superb mammary systems, and they trek well on good legs and feet. These are my type of cows,” he said.

Breed champion and interbreed champion was the second calver Hallow Atwood Twizzle 1181 VG89. She won her class at the RUAS Winter Fair last December, and went on to secure the honourable mention award. Sired by Maple Downs IGW Atwood, she was bred from the prize winning Hallow Advent Twizzle 3 ET EX96 4E. Calved in September the champion is projected to yield 11,000kgs at 4.33% butterfat and 3.47% protein in her second lactation.

David Hodgson commented: “This young cow is something special. She is sweet, well balanced, and has a super udder with great veination.”

The Holstein trio took reserve in the interbreed group championship at Balmoral Show. Handlers Philip Jones, Andrea Raffery and Conor Morley, were congratulated by sponsors Richard Moore and James Black. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Standing in reserve place was herd mate Hallow Attwood Grace EX90, the winner of the third calver class. Also by Atwood, this one is out of the home-bred Hallow Shottle Grace VG85. Atwood Grace produced 10,000kgs at 4.82% fat and 3.74% protein in her second lactation. She was the Emerald Expo champion in 2018.

“This cow oozes quality and style, and has great ring presence,” added the judge.

Claiming the honourable mention award was the fourth calver Thevalley Amazing Frost EX92 3E owned by the Hallow Herd in partnership with Conor Morley. Brought privately from Noel Hennesy from Waterford, she is by Mr Atlees Altaamazing, and bred from Thevalley Dundee Frost ET EX94 6E. Calved in November and producing 50 litres daily, this one is projected to yield 13,000kgs in her fourth lactation. No stranger to the showring, this cow stood second in her class at Mill Street in 2017.

The McLean Family from Bushmills, stars of the BBC’s This Farming Life, claimed the junior champion and reserve titles at Balmoral Show.

Holstein championship line-up at 151st Balmoral Show, from left: supreme champion Hallow Atwood Twizzle owned by Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford; reserve champion Hallow Atwood Grace owned by Philip Jones; and honourable mention The Valley Amazing Frost owned by Philip Jones and Conor Morley. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Junior champion was the senior heifer Priestland 6062 Atwood Laurel VG87. Sired by Atwood, her dam is Priestland 5439 Uno Laurel EX90. Runner-up was winner of the junior heifer class Priestland 6146 Atwood James Rose ET. Another by Atwood, she is a daughter of the herd’s show cow Priestland 5235 PS James Rose EX95 (2) LP50 SP.

Results from the judging ring.

Specials

John Thompson and Sons Ltd Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the supreme champion: Hallow Holsteins. Reserve: Hallow Holsteins. Honourable Mention: Hallow Holsteins and Conor Morley.

Holstein champion and supreme interbreed dairy champion at Balmoral Show was Hallow Atwood Twizzle owned by Philip Jones, Gorey, Co Wexford. Making the presentation are judge Meurig James; Gordon Donaldson and Declan Billington, Thompsons, sponsors

Holstein Friesian Perpetual Challenge Cup for the champion: Hallow Holsteins.

RJ Cooper Memorial Trophy for the junior champion: McLean Family. Reserve: McLean Family.

Craigbet Rosan Perpetual Challenge Cup for the winner of the production class: Henry Family.

Barbican Crystal Award for the exhibitor-bred champion: Hallow Holsteins. Reserve: Hallow Holsteins.

Holstein UK Award for the best udder in show: Hallow Holsteins.

Dairy Showmanship

Second placed junior heifer was Mostragee Gain Lauren shown by Lauren Henry, Stranocum. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Novice or junior handler, under 13 years-old – 1, Bella Millar; 2, Charlie Millar.

Intermediate or senior handler, aged 13 to 20 years-old – 1, Holly Keenan; 2, Ellie McLean.

Mature handler, aged 21 to 26-years-old – 1, Jessica Hall; 2, Emily Leader.

Classes

Heifer, under 18-months-old – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 6409 Unix Ambrosia by Croteau Lesperron Unix; 2, Henry Family, Davlea Abbott Lulu by Willsbro Abbott; 3,Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Jordy Kandiefloss Red by Cycle McGuggi Jordy Red.

Heifer, in-calf, between 18mth and three-year-old – 1, Annaghmore Holsteins, Vetech Awesome Jordie Red ET by Luck-E Awesome Red.

Dry cow, in-calf not less than five months – 1, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Mack P Sara by Coyne Farms Srock Mack.

Heifer in-milk, born on or after 01/11/16 – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 6146 Atwood James Rose by Mapledowns IGW Atwood; 2, Henry Family, Mostragee Gain Lauren by Stantons Capital Gain; 3, George and Jason Booth, Aintree Lawton Nugget Red by Aintree Lawton Red.

Heifer in-milk, born on or before 31/10/16, having had not more than one calving – 1, McLean Family, Priestland 6062 Atwood Laurel by Maple Downs IGW Atwood; 2, Sam Wadsworth and Karen Hunter, Letterkenny Solomon Squaw by Waltnutlawn Solomon; 3, George and Jason Booth, Hawksmoor Shannon by De Su BKM McCutchen.

Cow in-milk, having had two calvings – 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Twizzle by Maple Downs IGW Atwood; 2, McLean Family, Priestland 5932 Sammy Dellia by Gen I Beq Sammy; 3, Henry Family, Mostragee Lineman Sheila by Comestar Lineman.

Cow in-milk, having had three calvings – 1, Hallow Holsteins, Hallow Atwood Grace by Maple Downs IGW Atwood; 2, Philip and Simon Haffey, Glasson Goldfish Form Erle by Toc Farm Goldfish; 3, George and Jason Booth, Rockset Pepper Bridget by Delaberge Pepper.

Cow in-milk, having had four or more calvings – 1, Hallow Holsteins and Conor Morley, The Valley Amazing Frost by Alta Amazing; 2, Henry Family, Robinview Atwood Lucky 11 by Maple Downs IGW Atwood.

Cow, having produced not less than 50 tonnes of milk – 1, Henry Family, Mostragee Matson Nancy by Autumn Ridge Matson.

Pair of females, property of exhibitor – 1, Hallow Holsteins; 2, Henry Family; 3, Philip and Simon Haffey.