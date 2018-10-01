Cleenagh Simmentals off to Dungannon

All roads will lead to Dungannon on Friday 5th October for the NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club’s autumn show and sale.

The sale comprises of five bulls and 22 females, and includes the major reduction of Adrian Richardson’s noted Cleenagh Herd.

Billed as one of the most anticipated Simmental sales of 2018, the Cleenagh reduction sale is expected to attract bidders from throughout Ireland and the UK.

Established almost 40 years ago, the Cleenagh prefix has always maintained a small, selective herd of cows. Its first show and sale success came in 1982 when Cleenagh Norman clinched the supreme Perth championship and sold for 6,500gns. Since then numerous show and sale successes have been achieved.

The catalogue for the forthcoming sale includes seven cows and two heifers, as well as 17 embryos from the heart of the herd.

The donor cow Cleenagh Trudie is a Raceview King daughter, and dam of the herd’s record 12,000gns Cleenagh Avon – supreme champion at the club’s Elite Sale in 2010. There are two embryos by Drumlone Anchor/Omorga Murray; and 15 embryos by Omorga Murray/Whitemire King Kong.

Also set to come under the hammer is the herd’s entire flask of semen. The extensive list includes many proven AI sires, and features sought after semen from many of the breed’s all-time greats such as Carnkern Titan, Hillcrest Champion, Siegfried, Scottish Neff, Raceview King and Cleenagh Flasher.

Adrian Richardson said: “The Simmental is the ultimate suckler cow, with many appealable traits for both pedigree and commercial farmers.

“Over the years we have met some remarkable people, and forged great friendships among the Simmental fraternity. The decision to reduce the herd has not been an easy one, but Margaret and I look forward to seeing Cleenagh-bred cattle continuing their success in the hands of new owners.”

Included in the catalogue is the June 2010 Cleenagh Miss Daffodil (lot 26). Sired by Dripsey Super King, she was bred from Omorga Daffodil 5th ET, and goes back to the prolific cows Cleenagh Kay 2nd and Anatrim Kay. Miss Daffodil has produced six calves, and is back in-calf to Ranfurly Confederate. Also selling is her April born Longbeach Darius daughter, Cleenagh Janet (lot 27).

The June 2012 Cleenagh Trudie 2nd ET (lot 30) is bred from the 10,000gns Drumlone Anchor. She is bred from the noted Cleenagh Trudie, and is a maternal sister to the 12,000gns Cleenagh Avon. This one will sell alongside her fourth calf, the June 2018 Kilbride Farm Newry daughter Cleenagh Jinger (lot 31).

The March 2015 Cleenagh Gabby (lot 38) by Hillcrest Champion, is a daughter of Cleenagh Trudie 2nd ET. This smart young cow is in-calf to Kilbride Farm Dragoon.

The seven-month-old heifer Cleenagh Jennifer (lot 40) is the youngest catalogued. Sired by Ashland Tornado, her dam Cleenagh Vikki bred a former Clogher Show interbreed champion. This eye-catching heifer was placed first in her class at Clogher and Enniskillen shows. Her half sisters have sold to 5,200gns at Dungannon and 5,000gns at Omagh.

Pedigree herd owner Wesley Abraham, Irvinestown, is selling the 2018 Danske Bank Female of the Year Cleenagh Ivy (lot 16). Sired by the former Balmoral Show champion Dermotstown Delboy, her dam is Stralongford Courtney (lot 28) by Bridgemount Vixon.

This is not an export sale, but any Cleenagh animals purchased for export can return home for the necessary pre-movement tests to be completed. The Cleenagh Herd is a member of the AFBI Health Scheme – Johnes risk Level 1, and BVD accredited.

Judging of the NI Simmental Club’s collective sale gets underway at 10.30am, and will be followed by the sale at 1.00pm.

The pre-sale show is generously sponsored by Bimeda, and will be judged by the club’s young stockperson of the year Conor Loane from Cookstown.

Bulls on offer range in age from March 2017 to August 2017, and will be veterinary inspected prior to sale.

Catalogues are available on request from the auctioneers, Dungannon Farmers’ Mart tel: 028 8772 2727.