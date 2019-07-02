Cliona to headline star studded cast at Omagh

Ireland’s leading female country artist Cliona Hagan is set to headline a star-studded cast at this year’s Omagh Show at the beginning of next month.

Former school teacher Hagan, who was a finalist in RTE’s The All Ireland Talent Show way back in 2009 and who just last year was named ‘Best Irish Female Country Artist’ at the Irish Post Country Music Awards, is one of many star attractions lined up for the 2019 agricultural extravaganza.

Ryan McCartan, main sponser of the Goats from RMC Tyres & Repairs LTD, and Gordon Lee the Chief Goat Steward.TFS-36

Name checked by fellow Tyrone singer Philomena Begley as “one to watch” on The Late Late Show in 2015, Hagan will take to the stage for an eagerly-anticipated two hour slot during which she will no doubt royally entertain her audience by singing the 2018 singles ‘Little Darlin’ and ‘Born To Run’ and many other classic numbers including ‘Stuck Like Glue’, ‘Straight To You’ and ‘I Need Someone To Hold When I Cry.”

Cliona’s career has spiralled upwards in recent years in particular since supporting the likes of Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Mike Denver in Ireland and across Europe and is sure to have onlookers foot-tapping in the aisles and jiving the afternoon away at Drumquin Road showgrounds.

While Hagan is set to be a surefire hit with the punters, there are a feast of other activities that will keep the thousands expected to flock to the Tyrone Farming Society’s 179th annual farming spectacular entertained from morning to night.

Among the hundreds of exhibitors in 2019 will be Lynda Hamilton, one of the stars of the popular BBC series ‘There’s No Place Like Tyrone’ and whose popularity has soared since her and partner Bobby’s antics were screened into our living rooms earlier this month.

Vice chair Joe Croizer , Alex Hawkes, Jennifer Hawkes, and Edwin CartwrightTFS-33

Lynda is a renowned sheep breeder from among the bushes and as usual she will face some stiff competition as hundreds of exhibitors converge on Omagh in attempt to capture the coveted LW Surphlis Champion Interbreed Sheep of Show title.

Quality livestock remains at the heart of any agricultural show and Omagh is certainly no exception. The sheep section boasts a whopping 178 classes, cattle an impressive 102 while in a relatively short time, due in no small measure to the efforts of Ryan McLaren, there has been a rapid rise in the classes in the poultry section which now stands an eye-catching 134.

In addition to that there are 20 new egg classes, sponsored by Heather’s Eggs, as well as classes for goats and agricultural horses.

Omagh’s standing as a leading event for the showing of premium livestock of all shapes and sizes will this year be underlined by the fact that it has been selected to host the National shows for both the Beltex and North Country Cheviot sheep breeds and for the inaugural National Show for Simmental cattle.

John Chambers B.E.M Omagh Show Director of Equestrian Events, Sponsors Clom Broderick and Gerard Broderick M.B.E and Liam Mc Elhinney manager of Silverbirch Hotel Omagh. TFS-20

That is considered quite a coup on the show circuit and no doubt it will all contribute to another magnificent farming showpiece occasion that will also include two full days of equestrian competition, some of which is set to be streamed live to a worldwide audience.

The equestrian programme is one of the great success stories of Omagh Show since moving to their modern purpose facilities with a number of arenas and a recently built training area enhancing the experience for all concerned. Riders from all over Ireland and further field descend on the show in attempt to win a slice of the £24,000 prize fund on offer.

The New Heights Champions Series Grand Prix, the AJS Puissance and McGinn Speed event, to name but a few, are just some of the competitions that riders will have set the sights on winning.

And if that doesn’t tickle your fancy then a visit to the SPAR-sponsored food hall, the spectacular home industries marquee, the fashion show, the ever-popular dog show, YFC knockout competition, the vintage vehicles display and the numerous other trade stands and fun filled activities for the young at heart will surely keep all the family entertained from dawn to dusk.

Saran Hawkes with Lyndsay Hawkes, Philip Crawford 1st place winners in the Omagh Show Public Speaking Competition, Steuart Lyons, Edwin Cartwright Executive Secretary of Tyrone Farming Society and Steven Loyns.TFS-13

The curtain will be raised with a full equestrian programme on Friday, July 5 before all roads lead to the farming spectacular the following day (July 6) for promises to be another thrilling and memorable occasion.

Pictured during the Omagh Show Sponsors & Press Reception are from left, Ray Buchanan Chairman of the SJI, Alan Duncan representing Silverbirch Hotel Omagh, Michael Colton representing Dillin Bass Powers Whiskey, Thomas Harkin Chairman of Tyrone Farming Society and John Chambers B.E.M Omagh Show Director of Equestrian Events.TFS-07

Pictured during the Omagh Show Sponsors & Press Reception are from left, Reggie Gallagher, Steuart Lyons, Gordon Lee Chief Goat Steward, Gerry Broderick, Hunter Stewart and Kenny Hawkes Killian Mc Donnell Danske Bank, Thomas Karkin Chairman of Tyrone Farming Society and Anne Mc Crory.TFS-06

Pictured during the Omagh Show Sponsors & Press Reception are Robert Black, Laurence Balck Sponsor TC Autos, Danuta Black and John Chambers BEM, Omagh Show Director of Equestrian Events.TFS-03

Trevor Alcorn representing D.A.R.E.A, Joe Crozier Tyrone Framing Society Vice Chairman, Thomas Harkin Chairman of Tyrone Farming Society, Nathan Jones and Sean Nugent representing First Trust Bank sponsors of the Cattle Champion of Champions Class at Omagh, and Stephen Browne Castle Steward.TFS-45

Edwin Cartwright Executive Secretary Tyrone Farming Society with Aidan Quinn and Thomas Harkin Chairman of Tyrone Farming Society.TFS-24