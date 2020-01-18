Clock is ticking for BDG scheme applications

Time is running out to apply for the Business Development Groups (BDG) Scheme before it closes at 4pm on 24 January 2020.

BDGs bring small groups of farmers together locally, to enhance their knowledge of business management, new technologies and innovative ways of working.

Farmers can be a member of more than one group including the new Business Development Groups focused on ‘Environmental Farming’ topics.

The on-line application process can be accessed at https://www.cafre.ac.uk/business-development-groups/(external link opens in a new window/tab). Farmers can also call at their DAERA Direct office, where assistance is available to apply on-line.

Evening assistance is also available at CAFRE Enniskillen Campus and CAFRE Greenmount Campus on Wednesday 22 January 5pm – 8pm, where CAFRE staff will be available to assist you with an on-line application. Participant farmers will be networked to a CAFRE Adviser and a group of like-minded farmers. This will provide a forum for those taking part to improve their awareness of changes in the business environment and improve their confidence in making decisions to adapt to change.

According to CAFRE, farm businesses are affected by external factors, over which they have no control. These include milk or beef prices, trends in consumer diet, improvements in technology and changes to legislative requirements.

As a member of a BDG, farmers will meet six times per year and discuss topics which are decided by the group. The training events take place mainly on local farms and are led by a CAFRE adviser.

The adviser will be available to visit your farm and assist you in preparing a farm business development plan. Participant farmers will also have access to the CAFRE farm benchmarking service.

Fiona Dickson, from CAFRE’s Agri-Business Branch told Farming Life that business development groups will allow those taking part to strategically plan for the future.

“Farmers from all sectors can avail of the support and advice available,” she added.

“Each group will be small in number and will comprise farmers from the same area. Each farmer taking part will have the opportunity to develop his or her own bespoke farm business plan.

“This will take account of all production and relevant environmental factors.”